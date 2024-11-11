More News:

November 11, 2024

Police fatally shot armed man after domestic dispute in West Philly, investigators say

Officers opened fire on a 47-year-old who carjacked a pickup truck and led them on a 2-mile chase Sunday evening.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
An armed man was fatally shot by police Sunday after he carjacked a pickup truck and led officers on a 2-mile chase in West Philly following a domestic incident, investigators say.

Police fatally shot an armed 47-year-old man who carjacked a pickup truck and led officers on a pursuit in West Philadelphia following a domestic incident Sunday evening, investigators said. 

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Chancellor Street just after 6 p.m., 6ABC reported. A woman, believed to be the man's girlfriend, told police that the man had fired a shot inside the home, investigators said.  

The man then left the house, approached a black pickup truck and demanded the driver get out of the vehicle, police said. An officer confronted the man and fired at least one shot. The man fled in the pickup truck. 

Police pursued the truck for about 2 miles until the man exited the truck at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue, investigators said. Two officers reportedly fired shots as police tried to apprehend the man. 

The man was suffered gunshot wounds to his arm, face and hip, police said, but investigators haven't determined whether he was shot during the initial confrontation, after the pursuit, or at both scenes. 

The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead. His name has not been released. 

The man who was carjacked safely ran away. He told NBC10 the carjacker attempted to shoot him, but the gun jammed. 

Police are searching for video footage that may show the incident and investigating evidence. A gun was recovered at the scene. 

