Police recover infant abducted during theft of mother's car in West Philly

UPDATE: Police said the vehicle and child were recovered safely in the 200 block of Wanamaker Street. There was no further information given about the suspect who stole the vehicle.

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who abducted a 9-month-old infant as the boy's mother shopped in West Philadelphia.

Authorities said the abduction occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the first block of 63rd Street.