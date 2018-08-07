Police recover infant abducted during theft of mother's car in West Philly

August 07, 2018
UPDATE: Police said the vehicle and child were recovered safely in the 200 block of Wanamaker Street. There was no further information given about the suspect who stole the vehicle.
***UPDATE***— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 7, 2018
**CHILD LOCATED** 200 Wanamaker Street - baby and vehicle located. Thank you for shares/RTs !
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who abducted a 9-month-old infant as the boy's mother shopped in West Philadelphia.
Authorities said the abduction occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the first block of 63rd Street.
*ABDUCTION* White GMC Terrain PA tag 49269PD taken from area of 63rd and Market. **9 Month Old Baby was inside vehicle.** Veh. has 2 pink furry balls hanging from rear view mirror. Please RT. If spotted, call 911 immediately. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/xisVUSm2dS— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 7, 2018
Investigators said the GMC Terrain has a Pennsylvania tag 49269PD. Two pink furry balls hang from the rearview mirror and scrape can be found on the driver side door.
The car was last seen heading north on 63rd Street, and the boy was wearing a one piece jean outfit with brown sandals.
Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
