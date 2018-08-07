More News:

August 07, 2018

Police recover infant abducted during theft of mother's car in West Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigation Abduction
Philadelphia Police officer cruiser Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A Philadelphia police car.

UPDATE: Police said the vehicle and child were recovered safely in the 200 block of Wanamaker Street. There was no further information given about the suspect who stole the vehicle. 

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who abducted a 9-month-old infant as the boy's mother shopped in West Philadelphia.

Authorities said the abduction occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the first block of 63rd Street.

RELATED: River wards alarmed as police investigate at least one rape incident in East Kensington

The 32-year-old woman had been in a store, police said, when a unidentified man stole her white GMC Terrain SUV. The woman's son was inside the vehicle at the time.

Investigators said the GMC Terrain has a Pennsylvania tag 49269PD. Two pink furry balls hang from the rearview mirror and scrape can be found on the driver side door.

The car was last seen heading north on 63rd Street, and the boy was wearing a one piece jean outfit with brown sandals.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

Follow Michael & PhillyVoice on Twitter @mtanen88 | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Michael's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigation Abduction Philadelphia Police West Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Conservative activists targeted by ANTIFA protest stoke flames of outrage on 'Fox & Friends'
Fox and Friends

Sixers

Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture during workout in Las Vegas, will undergo surgery
062218_Zhaire-Smith-1_usat

Fitness

Join in puppy yoga at the Logan Hotel this Saturday
puppy

Lifestyle

Sugaring vs. waxing vs. laser hair removal: a comparison
Carroll - Waxing

Eagles

Eagles' first preseason game is make or break for many rookies
Carroll - Eagles Stock Tim Wilson

Parenting

The terrible twos: What to expect and how to deal
08072018_KatiesBaby

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.