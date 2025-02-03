More News:

February 03, 2025

Police officer fatally shoots man on I-95 ramp near Philly airport

The 36-year-old man was killed during a scuffle with another officer who failed to subdue him with a Taser, investigators say.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A 36-year-old man was fatally shot by a police officer near Philadelphia International Airport on Monday morning, authorities said. The shooting is under investigation by police and the district attorney's office.

A police officer fatally shot a man who got into a scuffle with another officer early Monday morning on a highway ramp near Philadelphia International Airport, investigators said.

Just after 1 a.m., a uniformed officer spotted a 36-year-old man on the I-95 South ramp approaching the airport, police said. The officer was on patrol by himself and spoke with the man, who said he had been stabbed. The officer called an ambulance and additional police to the scene.

While waiting for backup and medics to arrive, police said the officer ended up in a struggle with the man. The officer fired his Taser at the man but was unable to subdue him, police said. When a second officer arrive, the first officer tried to use his Taser again but could not get the man under control. At that point, the second officer at the scene fired multiple shots at the man, who died at 1:25 a.m., police said.

Police did not immediately identify the man who was killed. The officers at the scene also were not identified Monday, and neither was equipped with a body camera at the time of the shooting. There were no injuries to either of the officers.

Police said the officer who opened fired at the man is a 28-year veteran of the department assigned to the airport unit. He has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of internal affairs and officer-involved shooting investigations. A separate investigation also is underway with the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

