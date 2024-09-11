Jaime Roman, the Philly police officer shot during traffic stop in June, dies

The police officer who was shot in the neck during a foot chase after a traffic stop in Kensington nearly three months ago has died from his injuries.

Officer Jaime Roman, 31, died Tuesday night, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in in a social media post. The suspected shooter, Ramon Rodriguez Vázquez, allegedly fired three shots at police officers who pursued him as he fled the traffic stop on June 22.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that our brave (25th district) officer, P/O Jaime Roman, passed away this evening while surrounded by family," Bethel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Jaime was shot in the line of duty back in June, and had bravely fought since."

Vázquez, 36, will be charged with murder, police said during a press conference Wednesday. He already had faces more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault, evading arrest, burglary and kidnapping.

Vázquez was stopped by Roman and another officer at 7:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of F Street and determined to be driving an unregistered vehicle, investigators said. Police initially said others were in the vehicle, but later said Vázquez called three other people who came to the scene while the officers worked to get a tow truck.

After police observed a gun holster, Vázquez allegedly fled on foot and opened fire at the officers as he ran away. Investigators said the officers returned fire but did not hit Vázquez. The other people who arrived at the scene have not been charged.

Roman was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition and placed on life support in the intensive care unit. He spent 80 days in the hospital.

Following the shooting, Vázquez allegedly tried to carjack a minivan, but was unsuccessful. Police said he then broke into a nearby home, barricaded himself and took the homeowner hostage. He was apprehended a few hours later, and the weapon used in the shooting was recovered.

Mayor Cherelle Parker also mourned the death of Roman, saying he left his wife and two children for work but never came home. On Wednesday, she said that all city flags would be flown at half mast in his honor.

"To protect and serve us is a very, very difficult job. At this moment, it is our job to be there for (police officers)," Parker said.

Roman was a six-year veteran of Philadelphia Police and spent the majority of his career at the 25th District.