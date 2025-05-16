More Events:

May 16, 2025

Portal promoting Universal's new theme park finds temporary home outside art museum

The installment, which is only in Philly for this weekend, will host a sweepstakes to win a trip to Orlando to go to Epic Universe.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Epic Universe Art Museum Shamus Clancy/for PhillyVoice

Universal Orlando Resort is promoting its new theme park with a portal that will be outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art this weekend. Epic Universe features five worlds, including one on 'How to Train Your Dragon.'

Philadelphia: city of champions, city of brotherly love and city of ... portals?

An installation in Center City has connected the city to livestreams around the globe for months now, and a new portal will be outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art this weekend for Universal Orlando Resort's new Epic Universe theme park.

MORE: Fan Expo and South 9th Street Italian Market Festival: Your weekend guide to things to do

From Friday through Sunday, the portal will showcase animated sequences that highlight the characters and themes of the park. There will be five worlds at Epic Universe: Celestial Park, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

The portal will travel across the United States to promote the Epic Universe's public opening on Thursday, May 22. 

On Friday in Philadelphia, one passerby had gotten a sneak peek of the park already. 

Mackenzie Teut, who was in the city for a work convention and checking out the art museum steps, was stunned to see the portal. 

Nintendo World Art Museum

"My friend and I went a couple weeks ago for the preview," Teut said. "We had the best day running around Epic Universe. 

"I love 'How to Train Your Dragon.' ... I have watched it with a lot of the kids I nanny for, so to get to see and pet Toothless and to see the shows they have, that was so much fun." 

She also raved about the "Harry Potter" themed world, saying it looks just like the movies.

"You walk in through an actual flume," Teut said. "There's the chimney with the green smoke and you go into the Ministry. ... All the detailing they have in there is just incredible."

For those dreaming of having the Sorting Hat placed upon their heads or to go on an adventure with Mario and Luigi, there's a sweepstakes at the Philly installation to win a trip to Orlando to go to the new theme park.

National Epic Universe Portal Tour

Friday-Sunday

10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Free

Philadelphia Museum of Art steps

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

