More Sports:

January 10, 2023

Post Flight: Eagles hold off Giants to clinch No. 1 seed

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
PostFlight700x500main_090721 PhillyVoice/for PhillyVoice

Welcome to Post Flight.


Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 18: Eagles 22, Giants 16

"The Philadelphia Eagles saw the return of Jalen Hurts as they beat a bunch of Giants backups. The win was not pretty at times, but wasnt meant to be. Despite the starters playing, we look at how much they were really allowed to do. We hear from some key players in the win and look at the upcoming NFC Playoff Picture - with Jalen Hurts center stage." - Shander


Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Post Flight

Videos

Featured

Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Housing

PHA opens housing voucher waitlist after 12 years, but barriers to access remain
PHA Voucher Waitlist

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Children's Health

New childhood obesity guidelines advise drugs, surgery as treatment options in some cases
childhood obesity guidelines

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles in prime position, who cares how they got there
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Giants-Postgame.jpg

Travel

At the Philly airport, travelers can see zoo animals – like Bili the lizard
PHL Zoo animals

Museums

Celebrate MLK by writing poetry at the Museum of the American Revolution
Museum of the American Revolution MLK Weekend

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved