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April 30, 2026

American spending on prescription drugs to surpass $1 trillion this year

The increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound is driving increased spending, report says.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Prescription Drugs
Prescription Drug Spending Josh Morgan/Imagn Images

Americans spent $915 billion last year on prescription drugs, an amount that was driven by increased spending on weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, above.

Americans spent more money on prescription drugs than ever before in 2025, and this year, prescription drug spending is expected to exceed $1 trillion for the first time.

The increased spending is a result of more people using medications – primarily GLP-1, weight-loss drugs – rather than from rising costs, the annual report from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists says.

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In 2025, drug spending rose nearly 13% to $915 billion, with expenditures on tirzepatide, branded as Zepbound, and semaglutide, branded as Ozempic and Wegovy, at nearly $60 billion each. The GLP-1 figures – totaling about 14% of all U.S. drug spending last year – are likely an underestimate, because they do not include people paying for them out-of-pocket, the report said.

"GLP-1s have fundamentally reshaped the drug-spending landscape," said Eric Tichy, the report's lead author and division chair of supply chain management at Mayo Clinic. "At $132 billion, this single class of drugs accounted for nearly one-third of all growth and is moving the entire market. And we are still on the steep part of the curve."

A blood thinner used to help prevent blood clots and strokes, called apixaban, had the third highest spending at $29 billion.

Expenditures were also high in 2025 for injectable cancer drugs and for new treatments for rare diseases like ALS, according to the report.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Prescription Drugs Philadelphia Medications Weight Loss Drugs

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