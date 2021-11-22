Post Flight: Just how good can these Eagles be?

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 11 — Running toward the playoffs

Jalen Hurts, who is looking more and more like a franchise QB with each passing week, set a franchise record with three rushing TDs in the same game — a perfect example of how the Eagles ran all over the top-ranked Saints rushing defense. And right now, no one in the NFL is running the ball better than the Birds.

Three wins in four games have people thinking playoffs, so we ask Matt Mullin and Evan Macy if it's possible! We also have 3 big keys — including that quasi-letdown by the defense — as we break down the win in this week's edition of Post Flight. If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.