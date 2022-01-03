Chester County man starts new year by winning $1 million on national TV

One Chester County resident and his family couldn't be off to a better start in 2022 after winning $1 million to begin the new year.

Brian Mineweaser, 49, of Honey Brook was named the "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" just moments after the ball dropped at midnight in Times Square to ring in 2022.

Mineweaser's No. 4 ball was randomly drawn from a pool of five finalists vying for the seven-figure check. The news that Mineweaser was the big winner left him and his wife Dorothy stunned on national TV.

"Wait, us?!," a shocked Dorothy said to her husband upon hearing they had been selected.

"Yes, we won!," Brian said.

Mineweaser said that he will put the $1 million prize towards paying for his children's college education.

"My heart's pounding right now, Ryan," Mineweaser told Seacrest. "This is unbelievable. To have this for my family is amazing. I don't think I'm gonna sleep for a while right now."

Mineweaser and his wife celebrated the arrival of 2022 from their Honey Brook home, where they were awarded a New Year's Eve party as part of the Powerball sweepstakes. The prize package included a $10,000 check, a new 70-inch television and karaoke system, food and drinks for eight people and party decorations.

Mineweaser earned his shot at capturing $1 million by winning a special Pennsylvania Lottery Online Prize Drawing held in September. He was awarded $2,022 for winning the special online prize drawing this fall.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates Brian on his $1 million Powerball prize,” Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko said. “It was exciting to watch the winning moment live on television. We remind our players that it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing prize and playing the lottery in Pennsylvania helps the older residents of our commonwealth.”

The third-annual "Powerball First Millionaire of the Year" event drew from 29 lottery jurisdictions to determine a pool of semifinalists, from which five finalists were randomly selected. Along with Mineweaser, the other four finalists came from Illinois, Louisiana and a pair from Iowa.

Mineweaser was not the first Pennsylvania Lottery player to earn a shot at winning $1 million to start the new year. Sara Bosh of Beaver County was one of five finalists for the $1 million prize in 2021.