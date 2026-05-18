Pre-OTA Eagles 53-man roster projection

The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to conduct a single full-team practice, so is it a little early to project the their 53-man roster? Eh, each year I find that the initial look at the 53-man roster is a good indicator of depth, both at the gameday limit, and the 53-man roster limit. With Eagles OTAs kicking off next week, now feels like the appropriate time to guess on the team's Week 1 roster.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

The Eagles currently have four quarterbacks worthy of roster spots — the three guys above, and Andy Dalton. Could the Eagles keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster? Yes, but I don't see it.

There has been a lot of trade speculation surrounding Tanner McKee, but the Eagles reportedly have a high asking price (as they should) that I don't think other teams around the league will meet.

The Eagles traded for Dalton a couple months ago, but they could just as easily deal him away to some other team in need of a legitimate QB2. A quick list of some contending teams around the league and their current QB2s:

• Bills: Kyle Allen

• Patriots: Tommy DeVito

• Jaguars: Nick Mullens

• Bears: Tyson Bagent

• Buccaneers: Jake Browning

I would feel better with Dalton as my QB2 over any of those above quarterbacks.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

The Eagles typically like to keep four running backs, which doesn't make any sense when they barely even use their talented RB2.

A.J. Dillon occupied a roster spot as the RB4 for the entirety of the season for no good reason in 2025. The Eagles should not make the same mistake with Dameon Pierce.

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown, Darius Cooper

Each of the first four receivers should have defined roles in the Eagles' offense. Smith will be the focal point of the passing game. Lemon will be a chain mover out of the slot. Wicks will be the dirty work guy. Brown will be the speed guy that opposing defenses have to respect.

The only receiver without a clear role projection is Cooper, but he's young and cheap so the Eagles will try to continue to develop him.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

Goedert will remain the TE1, and Stowers will be his understudy. Mundt should get a fair amount of playing time as the team's best blocking tight end, and Latu will be the team's primary fullback.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall , Cameron Williams, Micah Morris

It will be interesting to see if Willie Lampkin can turn heads in training camp and the preseason games, but for now I have him on the outside looking in. With two developmental rookies in Bell and Morris, the Eagles are likely to go heavy along the O-line.

Edge defenders (6): Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Arnold Ebiketie, Brandon Graham, Keyshawn James-Newby

I believe Brandon Graham will eventually re-sign with the team. He gave the Eagles some versatility last year, playing both on the edge and on the interior.

I also have James-Newby sticking, since he has 4.53 speed and could be useful on special teams.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

Young is my 53rd guy. He's my last guy in. Bernard is unlikely to see the field as a rookie, unless the Eagles have a meaningless late season game. He is also a candidate for IR.

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

The linebackers feel pretty cut and dried, for now. We'll see if one of the longshots (like Chance Campbell or Deontae Lawson) can stand out and force their way on.

Cornerback (5): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen, Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo

I think the Eagles would certainly be open to trading Ringo, but I also like his chances of making the team for his special teams ability if he isn't dealt.

If the Eagles are able to trade Ringo, then I would have Jonathan Jones making the 53.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Grant Delpit, Marcus Epps, Cole Wisniewski

It feels very likely that the Eagles will trade for a safety at some point. The Browns make sense as a trade partner, as they have a surplus of starting-caliber safeties. Grant Delpit feels like the safety the Browns would be most willing to deal, as he only has one year left on his contract.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

In the past the Eagles have played games with their long snappers, putting them on the practice squad initially. In those cases, they employed vested vets like Charlie Hughlett and Rick Lovato, who weren't subjected to waivers. If the Eagles like Underwood, they will probably have to carry him on their initial 53, since he would be exposed to waivers if they cut him.



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