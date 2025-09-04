Predicting the Eagles season: Do the experts see another Super Bowl?

The marathon of the 2025 NFL season is kicking off this weekend and it's natural to turn thoughts to February — at least briefly.

Our Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski thinks the Eagles and Chiefs go at it again in Super Bowl 60, with the Eagles again coming out on top. How do other NFL experts and writers think the Eagles will fare this season?

Philly Inquirer: Marcus Hayes is on the Eagles train

Over at the Inquirer, their five football writers all expect the Eagles to breeze to an NFC East title. But that's where the consensus ends. Mike Sielski and Jeff McLane think the road ends before Santa Clara, with the Lions and Packers winning the NFC, respectively. Olivia Reiner thinks the Ravens beat the Birds in the Super Bowl while Jeff Neiberg picked the Bills. Only columnist Hayes picked the Eagles to win it all again.

Sports Illustrated: Super Bowl, and bust

A pretty big contingent (10 writers) picked their playoff brackets and awards for the 2025 season and the Eagles were all over them. Connor Orr and John Pluym have the Eagles losing in the Super Bowl to the Bills. Andrew Brandt thinks Philly bests Baltimore for a title. The other seven think Philadelphia falters at some point in the postseason. For what it's worth, both Lane Johnson (three times) and Jordan Mailata were picked to win the new Protector of the Year award.

The Guardian: Back-to-back champs

Five writers for the Guardian made some detailed NFL picks and two of them picked the Eagles to win it all (one over the Ravens and one the Bills).

Yahoo! Sports: Super Bowl losers

Eight experts at Yahoo! picked their Super Bowl participants and winners and three of them, including Nate Tice, picked the Eagles to repeat as NFC champions. However all three had the Eagles losing to the AFC Champs — two the Ravens and one the Bills. Matt Harmon thinks Jalen Hurts will be the NFL MVP.

The Athletic: Also Super Bowl losers

A huge contingent of Athletic writers were polled on their Super Bowl expectations and 15 of them expect the Eagles to win the NFC again. However, just two picked the Eagles to win it all. The Ravens got 26 votes to be champions, the Bills 10 and the Chiefs 6. Philly is the only NFC team represented.

The 47 writers also picked their award winners. Two think Jalen Carter will be the best defensive player in the league, 17 think Johnson will be the best offensive lineman, and five think Saquon Barkley can repeat as offensive player of the year.

ESPN: Barnwell likes Parsons trade... a lot

Over at ESPN, Bill Barnwell picked the playoff field and the Super Bowl. He says the Chiefs return to glory with a 24-17 win over the Packers. So what about Philly?

Which team will they beat in the big game? I wasn't set on an NFC pick for most of the offseason. I try to avoid picking rematches, and while I still think the Eagles are among the best teams in the conference, I'm a little concerned about their defense taking a step backward in 2025. The Lions are a totally reasonable pick, but I'm worried about the impact losing both coordinators will have on the roster, especially with regard to Jared Goff. I'm projecting the Commanders and Vikings to miss the playoffs entirely, so they're out too. Then the Packers traded for Parsons. Adding one of the best players in football to a team I already was excited about this year? That works for me. I projected a Chiefs-Packers Super Bowl last season, only for injuries (and the Eagles) to waylay the Packers in the wild-card round. This version of the Packers should be better. Just not good enough to beat the Chiefs, whose offensive line additions will pay off on the biggest stage. [ESPN]

CBS Sports: Niners roll through the NFC, Eagles

Yes you read that right — CBS Sports is picking the 49ers to have the best record in the NFC and to avenge their NFC title loss in 2023 by beating the Birds in the NFC title game. They are going to win it in their home stadium against the Ravens, apparently. Understandably, author John Breech thinks Brock Purdy wins NFL MVP.

Pro Football Talk: Playoff failure

None of the five experts for PFT, including Mike Florio, think the Eagles will sniff the Super Bowl again. Four of them think Philly loses in the NFC title bout (to the Packers or Lions), while Myles Simmons has them missing the playoffs completely as Washington continues the curse of the NFC East.

NFL.com: Minority pick

In a tally of 29 of their writers, NFL.com has anointed the Ravens as their favorite to win Super Bowl LX. Here's how their voting broke down:

Ravens (16 votes)

Bills (5) Chiefs (3) Broncos, Packers, Rams, Eagles (1 each)

For what it's worth, in those 29 predicted big games, eight of them have the Eagles runners up.

NBC Sports Philadelphia: Get used to the parades

We'll end with a snippet from Reuben Frank's latest column, wherein he predicts another party on Broad Street:

The Eagles are the best team in football. They know how to get to Super Bowls and they know how to win Super Bowls. This is a team that’s not just loaded with talent, it’s a team that’s hungry, motivated, determined and focused. There hasn’t been one sign of satisfaction or contentment this summer after last year’s championship. They’re obsessed with doing it again. Try to find a reason they won’t win Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara in February. You can’t. Winning Super Bowls. Parades up Broad Street. Emotional ring ceremonies. They just might become a way of life around here. They’ve got the players, they’ve got the coaches, they’ve got the front office. They’ve got the formula. They’ve got everything. And I’m convinced they’re going to win it again. [NBC Sports Philly]

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports