Report: The Eagles tried to trade for former Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons

The Philadelphia Eagles made a "strong play" for former Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons, according to a report from ESPN.

One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources. The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania. But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight.

The Eagles have their share of star players on the defensive side of the ball already, but Parsons would have brought that unit to another level. The Eagles also had plenty of ammo to get a deal like that done, as they are projected to have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys would ultimately trade Parsons to the Packers for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, as well as DT Kenny Clark.

Howie Roseman admitted that he paid something of an "inter-division tax" during the 2024 NFL Draft, when the cost to move up in the second round for CB Cooper DeJean was a little higher than it might have been otherwise, but was a little inflated because he was dealing with the Washington Commanders. Obviously, that trade has panned out for the Eagles.

Did Jerry Jones take a lesser deal from Green Bay than what he could have gotten from Roseman? My guess: Yeah, probably.

This report confirms that the Eagles are always willing to make a splash move for an elite player.

