Eagles-Cowboys Week 1 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have several notable injuries on the defensive side of the ball, and of course, they traded their best player in Micah Parsons.

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status LG Landon Dickerson Back DNP

QB Tanner McKee Right thumb DNP S Andrew Mukuba Hamstring Limited EDGE Josh Uche Groin Limited iDL Jalen Carter Shoulder Full



Monday notes:

• Dickerson recently underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, but he's listed with seemingly a new back injury. He wasn't out on the field at all on Monday, even as a spectator. We only get to watch a small portion of practices in-season, but Brett Toth got first-team reps at Dickerson's LG spot during individual drills.

• McKee didn't practice at all either. No surprise there.



• Mukuba's injury — and the time he missed during training camp — will likely cost him a starting spot Week 1, with those responsibilities likely going to Sydney Brown instead, but Mukuba could eventually supplant Brown.



• Uche's injury was previously unknown. He's the third edge rusher, so that's worth monitoring.



• Carter was a full participant, so there's no real concern that he won't play.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and will remain there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely start opposite Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have a role as well.



• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.





Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status DT Perrion Winfrey Back DNP

CB Trevon Diggs Knee Full LT Tyler Guyton Knee Full TE Brevyn Spann-Ford Ankle Full



Monday notes:

• Diggs was a full participant, but he is only recently returning from a serious knee injury. He told Cowboys reporters that he'll play by Week 4.

That quote sounds like he's not playing Week 1. We'll see. The Cowboys are already razor thin at corner.

Dallas' starting CBs are Diggs, Daron Bland, and Kaiir Elam. Diggs may or may not play. The Cowboys' three primary backups — Caelen Carson, Josh Butler, Shavon Revel — are all on IR/PUP/NFI, as noted below. Their three reserves thereafter are two waiver claims (Trikweke Bridges, Reddy Stewart), & a career STs guy (CJ Goodwin).

If Diggs can't play, a bottom-of-the-roster guy will have to start.

• Guyton started as a rookie in 2024, and finished second in the NFL with 18 penalties. PFF had him down (very generously) for 6 sacks in 2024. He got benched multiple times during the season.

If there were a player that the Cowboys really needed to have a good training camp this summer, it was Guyton, but he broke a bone in his knee and missed the bulk of camp. Guyton has since returned to practice, and will probably play Week 1, but he hasn't gotten an ideal amount of work this summer.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB DeMarvion Overshown (PUP): In Week 14 last season, Overshown shredded his right knee, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL. The optimistic return timeline for him is November. Overshown was having a fantastic season when he went down, as he had 90 tackles, 5 sacks, an INT, a forced fumble, and 4 pass breakups in 13 games.



• OG Rob Jones (IR): Jones suffered a fracture in his neck, and his season is over. He signed with the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. He was poised to be an important backup, active on gamedays.

• WR Jonathan Mingo (IR): For some insane reason, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Mingo at the trade deadline last year. Mingo has 60 career receptions in three NFL seasons. He was in contention to be the Cowboys' WR3 this season, but will miss at least the first four games with a knee injury.

• CB Caelen Carson (IR): Carson is a second-year player who started five games for the Cowboys as a rookie last season.



• CB Shavon Revel Jr. (NFI): Revel was the Cowboys' third-round pick. He tore an ACL in September of last year, ending his season. Otherwise, he'd have been picked much higher. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.



• CB Josh Butler (IR): Butler is a depth corner who started three games for the Cowboys last season.



• RB Phil Mafah (IR): Seventh-round rookie, got some positive training camp buzz.



• DE Payton Turner (IR): Turner busted as a Saints first-round pick, but he was expected to play a supporting role on the Cowboys' D-line this season. He'll miss the first four games with broken ribs.

