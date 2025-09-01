More Sports:

September 01, 2025

Eagles-Cowboys Week 1 injury report, with analysis

Already coming back from meniscus surgery in his knee, Eagles LG Landon Dickerson missed practice Monday with a back injury.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
090125LandonDickerson Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson is now dealing with a back injury to go along with coming back from meniscus surgery.

The Philadelphia Eagles are mostly healthy heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have several notable injuries on the defensive side of the ball, and of course, they traded their best player in Micah Parsons.

Here's the Eagles-Cowboys injury report, with analysis.

051020EaglesLogo2020
Player Injury Mon TuesWed Status 
LG Landon DickersonBackDNP  
QB Tanner McKee Right thumb DNP    
S Andrew Mukuba Hamstring Limited    
EDGE Josh Uche Groin Limited    
iDL Jalen Carter Shoulder Full    


Monday notes:

• Dickerson recently underwent surgery for a meniscus injury, but he's listed with seemingly a new back injury. He wasn't out on the field at all on Monday, even as a spectator. We only get to watch a small portion of practices in-season, but Brett Toth got first-team reps at Dickerson's LG spot during individual drills.

• McKee didn't practice at all either. No surprise there.

• Mukuba's injury — and the time he missed during training camp — will likely cost him a starting spot Week 1, with those responsibilities likely going to Sydney Brown instead, but Mukuba could eventually supplant Brown.

• Uche's injury was previously unknown. He's the third edge rusher, so that's worth monitoring.

• Carter was a full participant, so there's no real concern that he won't play.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean tore his patellar tendon in the Eagles' Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers last season. As our Evan Macy detailed back in January, patellar tendon tears are more serious than ACL or Achilles tears. Dean began training camp on the PUP list and will remain there to begin the regular season. He will miss the first four games, at a minimum. Rookie Jihaad Campbell will likely start opposite Zack Baun, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. could have a role as well. 

WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

051020CowboysLogo2020

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status 
DT Perrion WinfreyBack DNP  
CB Trevon Diggs Knee Full    
LT Tyler Guyton Knee Full    
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford Ankle Full    


Monday notes:

• Diggs was a full participant, but he is only recently returning from a serious knee injury. He told Cowboys reporters that he'll play by Week 4.

That quote sounds like he's not playing Week 1. We'll see. The Cowboys are already razor thin at corner. 

Dallas' starting CBs are Diggs, Daron Bland, and Kaiir Elam. Diggs may or may not play. The Cowboys' three primary backups — Caelen Carson, Josh Butler, Shavon Revel — are all on IR/PUP/NFI, as noted below. Their three reserves thereafter are two waiver claims (Trikweke Bridges, Reddy Stewart), & a career STs guy (CJ Goodwin).

If Diggs can't play, a bottom-of-the-roster guy will have to start.

• Guyton started as a rookie in 2024, and finished second in the NFL with 18 penalties. PFF had him down (very generously) for 6 sacks in 2024. He got benched multiple times during the season. 

If there were a player that the Cowboys really needed to have a good training camp this summer, it was Guyton, but he broke a bone in his knee and missed the bulk of camp. Guyton has since returned to practice, and will probably play Week 1, but he hasn't gotten an ideal amount of work this summer. 

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

LB DeMarvion Overshown (PUP): In Week 14 last season, Overshown shredded his right knee, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL. The optimistic return timeline for him is November. Overshown was having a fantastic season when he went down, as he had 90 tackles, 5 sacks, an INT, a forced fumble, and 4 pass breakups in 13 games.

OG Rob Jones (IR): Jones suffered a fracture in his neck, and his season is over. He signed with the Cowboys this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3.75 million. He was poised to be an important backup, active on gamedays.

WR Jonathan Mingo (IR): For some insane reason, the Cowboys gave up a fourth-round pick for Mingo at the trade deadline last year. Mingo has 60 career receptions in three NFL seasons. He was in contention to be the Cowboys' WR3 this season, but will miss at least the first four games with a knee injury.

CB Caelen Carson (IR): Carson is a second-year player who started five games for the Cowboys as a rookie last season.

CB Shavon Revel Jr. (NFI): Revel was the Cowboys' third-round pick. He tore an ACL in September of last year, ending his season. Otherwise, he'd have been picked much higher. He will miss at least the first four games of the season.

CB Josh Butler (IR): Butler is a depth corner who started three games for the Cowboys last season.

RB Phil Mafah (IR): Seventh-round rookie, got some positive training camp buzz.

DE Payton Turner (IR): Turner busted as a Saints first-round pick, but he was expected to play a supporting role on the Cowboys' D-line this season. He'll miss the first four games with broken ribs.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles injury report

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Cybercrime group possibly linked to swatting calls at Villanova, other universities

Villanova Swatting

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Addiction

For some, Overdose Awareness Day is more than a remembrance. It's a way to protest the city's approach to the crisis

Overdose Awareness Day

Podcast

HAIM sisters share Jersey Shore memories on Kylie Kelce's podcast

HAIM Kylie Kelce

Festivals

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns Sept. 19–21

250608_Rittenhouse_589A5261.jpg

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved