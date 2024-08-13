Most pregnant women do not drink enough water, study finds

Many pregnant women do not monitor how much water they drink, despite the fact that dehydration can put their unborn babies at risk, a new study from Penn State University found.

The researchers surveyed 137 pregnant women in the United States about their water intake and found that 63% of them were unaware of hydration guidelines and that 67% were not following them.

Pregnant women should drink approximately 8 to 12 cups – 64 to 96 ounces – of water a day, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Not consuming enough water during pregnancy can lead to complications such as low amniotic fluid, disrupted fetal brain development, premature labor and low birth weight, ACOG and the American Pregnancy Association warn.

In the Penn State study, published in PLOS Digital Health, nearly two-thirds of women who were not meeting or unaware of hydration guidelines reported forgetting to drink water, not being thirsty and wanting to decrease how often they needed to urinate. But the majority of pregnant women surveyed, nearly 70%, said they would be willing to track their fluid intake by using digital technologies – like a smart water bottle that measures intake and reports information to a phone app.

"Pregnant women do not need to panic about hydration, but it is important to consume enough fluids," said researcher Danielle Symons Downs, a Penn State professor of kinesiology and of obstetrics and gynecology.

Daily water intake recommendations vary for people who are not pregnant. For most people, drinking when thirsty is usually sufficient to replace the water expended through breathing, perspiration, urination and bowel movements. Urine that is light yellow or colorless generally indicates adequate hydration, according to the Mayo Clinic.

More specifically, the Mayo Clinic notes that drinking eight glasses each day is "a reasonable goal," but also acknowledges that the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine sets the bar higher. That organization, which offers expert advice on health and other issues – recommends adult men drink 15.5 cups of water a day and adult women drink about 11.5 cups of water a day.

Exercising increases perspiration and may require increased fluid intake. People also dehydrate more quickly at high altitudes, in hot, humid weather and when sick – running a fever, vomiting or having diarrhea.

Some daily water consumption comes from food, such as fruits and vegetables, which generally contain high water content. Milk, juice and herbal teas also consist mostly of water.

Drinking excessive amounts of water over a short period, however, can lead to "water intoxication," or water toxicity. Overwhelmed with water, the kidneys cannot process excess fluid quickly enough and electrolyte levels – including sodium – become imbalanced. The condition can cause cells, including brain cells, to swell and lead to seizures, coma and death.

Early signs of water intoxication may include confusion, disorientation, nausea and vomiting. Changes in a person's mental state and even psychotic symptoms also may occur. In addition to cutting fluid intake, treatments may involve taking diuretics and increasing sodium, according to the National Institutes of Health.