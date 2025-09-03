NFL Week 1 power rankings: Ravens, Eagles on crash course for Super Bowl

The new NFL season is about to be underway. The season opens Thursday night at the Linc with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles welcoming the new-look Dallas Cowboys.

Not surprisingly, many of the top 10 teams in our Week 1 NFL power rankings were among the top 10 at the end of last season. That's because they've got the right combination of head coach, playmakers on offense, playmakers on defense and a quarterback who can handle the spotlight.

Remember, our rankings are based on overall team performance. We will never buy into the theory that Team A must be ranked higher than Team B just because A beat B at some point in the season. Any given Sunday...



Without further ado, our Week 1 power rankings:

1. Baltimore Ravens: They return nearly everyone from last year’s 12-win team that made some uncharacteristic mistakes against the Bills in the AFC Divisional round. Very few holes, if any, on the roster.

2. Philadelphia Eagles: Could be poised for a step-back if the defense struggles to duplicate last year’s success, but they still have more blue-chip talent than any other team.

3. Buffalo Bills: They don’t have nearly as much individual talent as the Ravens, Eagles and some other top-five teams, but they're very well coached, virtually unbeatable at home, and follow the lead of their MVP QB.

4. Kansas City Chiefs: Left side of OL is a question mark, and the Rashee Rice suspension could hurt this team in the early going, but they'll be there at the end as usual.

5. Detroit Lions: Losing OC and DC to HC jobs is bound to have some impact, but the roster is loaded. Just need to stay healthy and find more from the pass rush.

6. Green Bay Packers: Well coached, extremely balanced roster. Just need the QB to play a little better and for Micah Parsons to ignite the pass rush. If those two things happen, the Packers are a Super Bowl contender.

7. Houston Texans: Took a step back last year and still won a playoff game before losing to KC in the divisional round. Defense is excellent. Need OL to play better, can be a top-five team if that happens – because QB C.J. Stroud can fling it.

8. Los Angeles Rams: If Matthew Stafford stays healthy – perhaps a big "if" – the Rams are legit. HC Sean McVay is one of the best in the business. The WR combo of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams can take the offense to another level. Young defense has some blue-chippers up front

9. Denver Broncos: Pass rush and secondary are elite. Offense should be improved in QB Bo Nix’s second season. They’ve got the horses – no pun intended – to compete in the AFC West.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Wonder how the loss of OC Liam Coen will impact QB Baker Mayfield, but the offense has plenty of talent and the Bucs play in a lousy division. Should compete for No. 2 seed in NFC.

11. Los Angeles Chargers: Already lost starting LT Rashawn Slater for the season. Offense still looking for a vertical threat to complement Ladd McConkey. Defense is very good, coaching is top notch. Could finish second in AFC West if the ball bounces their way.

12. Washington Commanders: Have the NFL’s oldest roster but can’t deny the abilities of second-year QB Jayden Daniels, who makes the team better than its overall roster is. Fixing OL was a smart move, should help them rub elbows with the Eagles in the NFC East.

13. Minnesota Vikings: A boom-bust team whose floor and ceiling will ultimately be decided by how first-year starting QB J.J. McCarthy plays. HC Kevin O’Connell is excellent, and if McCarthy plays well, this team could be better than its current ranking.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers: Could this finally be the year that HC Mike Tomlin doesn’t make the playoffs? How many years in a row have we said that?

15. Dallas Cowboys: Good candidate to bounce back from last year’s 7-win season, but it's hard to see anything more than 9-to-10 wins if the defense doesn't drastically improve. A lack of a running game will also put too much on QB Dak Prescott.

16: San Francisco 49ers: Also a bounce-back candidate after last year’s injury-riddled 6-win season but still without WR Brandon Aiyuk for several weeks and with a defense that has holes. They should be competitive but far from 2023 Super Bowl form.

16. Cincinnati Bengals: If only you could bank on this team’s offensive line or defense. Waste of elite talent at QB and WR.

17: Jacksonville Jaguars: Emerging offensive weapons and have the right guy to make it work for QB Trevor Lawrence in first-year HC Liam Coen. Can’t wait to see the impact WR Travis Hunter makes. Another team that could quickly ascend the rankings if Coen pulls the right strings.

18: Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Josh Sweat should improve a defense that’s coming together. QB Kyler Murray is inconsistent but also doesn’t have too many studs outside TE Trey McBride and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Need to get off to a good start.

19: Seattle Seahawks: Roster still coming together under second-year HC Mike McDonald. They’ll be another ground-and-pound team that tries to keep games close and hope new QB Sam Darnold can make enough plays.

20: Atlanta Falcons: QB Michael Penix showed promise last year but defense – lack of pass rush, really – annually holds them back. Used two high picks on EDGE – we'll see if that’s enough to get them in competition for the NFC South.

21: Miami Dolphins: Until they figure out how to build an OL, Fins will be stuck in the middle, hovering around 7-to-9 wins, hoping to finish second in AFC East.

22: Indianapolis Colts: Just a legit starting QB away from being good, but banking on QB Daniel Jones being that guy is too risky.

23: New England Patriots: No team made more offseason additions, including new HC Mike Vrabel. QB Drake Maye showed potential last year but the reality is that 7-8 wins would be a major improvement.

24: Chicago Bears: Will be an improved overall product with the arrow pointed up, but when all is said and done, still the fourth-best team in the NFC North.

25: New York Jets: Also ground-and-pound under first-year HC Aaron Glenn and will compete because of their defense, but you need consistently good QB play to make the postseason, and they won’t get that from Justin Fields every week.

27: Las Vegas Raiders: RB Ashton Jeanty and TE Brock Bowers will have to carry a heavy load for new HC Pete Carroll, who’ll have this team competitive but not enough to avoid a last-place AFC West finish.

28: New York Giants: We’ll know more about their long-term prospects once QB Jaxson Dart gets on the field. Watch out for their pass rush.

29: Carolina Panthers: Arrow pointing up after QB Bryce Young showed he can play, but still not yet ready to compete for the playoffs.

30. Tennessee Titans: QB Cam Ward and an improved o-line should make them functional, but overall not enough playmakers on offense or defense.

31. Cleveland Browns: HC Kevin Stefanski’s coaching will get the Browns a few wins, but this roster lacks a franchise QB and isn’t nearly good enough to compete in the AFC North.

32. New Orleans Saints: New HC Kellen Moore inherits a roster with very little blue-chip talent and no future QB.

