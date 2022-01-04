More Events:

South Philly pop-up pairs free pretzels with ice cream to benefit Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

Pretzel Day Pretzel will give out mini pretzels to the first 50 people who make a purchase at D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats in East Passyunk is hosting a pop-up with Pretzel Day Pretzels on Saturday, Jan. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. The first 50 visitors will receive a complimentary mini pretzel with purchase.

We're still a few months out from National Pretzel Day on April 26, but Pretzel Day Pretzels is joining forces with D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats on Saturday for a special pop-up.

The first 50 visitors to D'Emilio's will receive a complimentary mini pretzel with any purchase on a first come, first served basis. Though D'Emilio's is otherwise on a winter break until March 1, they will have pints of vanilla amaretto ice cream on sale.

All ice treats proceeds will be donated to the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The organization was started by Dr. Ala Stanford to provide testing access – and now, vaccines – to Philadelphia communities disproportionally impacted by the coronavirus. 

Pretzel Day Pretzels is a small batch, made-to-order pretzel business run through Instagram. It has collaborated with D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats in the past. Established in early 2021, Pretzel Day Pretzels offers delivery options across the Philadelphia area, as well as pick-up in Kensington. 

According to Pretzel Day Pretzel's Instagram, pretzels are $2.50 each, or $10 for five pretzels. They make pretzel braids for $8 or "party braids" for $10. They also sell pretzel nuggets at $5 for 20 pieces. 

Pretzel Day Pretzels previously took part in the Kensington Community Food Co-op's Fall Makers Market and Riverwards Produce Market's First Friday celebration in October. The company also has participated in a pop-up at Rally Coffee in Bella Vista. 

The pop-up event will run from noon to 3 p.m. at D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats, located at 1928 E. Passyunk Ave.

Pretzel Day Pretzels Pop-Up

Saturday, Jan. 8
Noon to 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go, while supplies last
D'Emilio's Old World Ice Treats
1928 E. Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19148
