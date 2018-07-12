More Culture:

July 12, 2018

Preview: M. Night Shyamalan's new movie takes three familiar characters to the psych ward

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
M. Night Shyamalan - Sipa Press Association/Sipa USA

M. Night Shyamalan attends the photocall for the "Unbreakable" sequel "Split" in Milan, Italy in January 2017.

As native Philadelphian filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan continues preparing his latest film for its January release date, fans can take a peek at what to expect from "Glass" with a few newly released images.

Last month Shyamalan unveiled the movie poster for "Glass," the surprise final installment of the "Unbreakable" trilogy that began with the 2000 film and continued, unexpectedly, with 2016's "Split." 

Now Entertainment Weekly has released yet another small peek into the upcoming movie, which was filmed locally.

Just as the movie poster hinted at the characters played by Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Bruce Willis coming together -- Elijah Price, Kevin Wendell Crumb, and David Dun, respectively -- new shots from the film show the characters in a pink-lit room opposite Sarah Paulson as the mens' psychiatrist.

Speaking of Paulson, here's a better look at her "Glass" character, Dr. Ellie Staple.

We also get a look at Anya Taylor-Joy, opposite McAvoy, as Casey Cooke.

Last, but certainly not least, we get a better look at Jackson as Elijah.

Check out the full preview of "Glass" at Entertainment Weekly, plus a between-takes photo of Willis and Shyamalan chilling like the BFFs they are.

