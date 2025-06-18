Pride Month events this week: Drag karaoke, a party in FDR Park and Jawnteenth celebration

Pride Month continues in Philly with drag karaoke, an all-ages party at FDR Park, a joint Juneteenth-Pride celebration and more.

Here's a look at this week's Pride events:

The Philadelphia Film Society will host a screening of the documentary "Jeannette" on Wednesday evening. The film details the life of Jeannette Feliciano, a bodybuilder and lesbian single mother who was a survivor of the Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando in June 2016 that took the lives of 49 people.

The film will be shown at the Film Society Bourse at 400 Ranstead St. at 7 p.m. with a Q&A with Feliciano and director Maris Curran to follow. Tickets cost $15.50.

Belt your heart out with drag karaoke at Nutmeg Bar and Market at 1835 East Passyunk Ave. from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. This 16-and-older event has a $25 cover that includes one drink at South Philly's nonalcoholic bar.

Pride fun makes its way to FDR Park on Saturday. A free all-ages event, the South Philly festival will feature live DJs, food vendors, lawn games and more with the backdrop of the park's gazebo and lake.

A joint celebration of Juneteenth and Pride, Jawnteenth is a 21-and-older show that will feature drag, burlesque, comedy and more at Silk City Diner Bar & Lounge in Northern Liberties on Sunday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show going from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 online and $20 at the door.