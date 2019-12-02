More Health:

December 02, 2019

Nearly 1 in 4 young adults have 'smartphone addiction,' study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Smartphones
Smartphone addiction kids rawpixel/Pexels

Researchers at the King's London College found that one in four kids and young adults under the age of the 25 have problematic smartphone usage, or smartphone addiction.

It's no secret that smartphone usage has made our lives easier in many ways, but these devices also are increasingly becoming a problem for children and young adults, a new study says.

About 23% of people ages 25 and under have problematic smartphone usage – an over-reliance on their phone, according to a study published in the journal BMC Psychiatry

People with problematic smartphone usage also had significantly increased odds of having depression, anxiety and poorer sleep quality, according to the study. 

Researchers at King's College London based their findings on a meta analysis of 41 studies, examining data from 41,871 participants.

Though people who have problematic smartphone usage show similar emotional and behavioral patterns as people with addictions, researchers stopped short of labeling it as such, according to The Guardian. More studies are needed to determine whether smartphones simply deliver addictive content or whether they are addictive themselves. 

They found teenagers aged 17 to 19 were the most likely to have a dysfunctional relationship with their smartphone. Among that age group, females were more likely to experience the issue than males. 

Researchers also found other types of behavioral addictions associated with the problematic smartphone use, including internet addiction, Facebook addiction, compulsive buying, cigarette smoking and alcohol use.

There is no diagnostic criteria for problematic smartphone use, as it was not added to the American Psychiatric Association's latest diagnostic manual, released in 2013. 

According to researchers, people with the condition exhibit some dysfunctional use of their smartphones, including anxiety when the phone is not available, or being neglectful of activities that do not include the smartphone.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Smartphones United States Mental Health Technology Depression Behavioral Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles could make 'significant changes' to staff if team doesn't go on playoff run
Jeff-Lurie_120219_usat

Animals

Chunky bulldog from Pennsylvania, named Thor, wins 2019 National Dog Show
National Dog Show 2019 thor

Volunteering

Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month
Teamwork Diversity 04012019

Eagles

What they're saying: What the hell is wrong with the Eagles? Everything.
6_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

TV

What's leaving Netflix in December: 'Frasier,' and all five 'Rocky' films
Netflix December list

Holiday

Check out decorated boats on the Delaware River during Parade of Lights 2019
Parade of Lights

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved