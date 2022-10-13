More Health:

October 13, 2022

Penn Medicine, Virtua Health's new proton therapy cancer treatment center will become first in South Jersey

Fewer than 50 sites in the United States offer the advanced radiation tech, which is considered safer than traditional treatment

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Cancer
Penn Virtua Proton Therapy Provided Image/Penn Medicine/Virtua Health

A new proton therapy center from Penn Medicine and Virtua Health will open in early 2023 in Voorhees, New Jersey. It's the first facility in South Jersey to offer the cancer treatment.

Penn Medicine and Virtua Health are nearing the debut of their new proton therapy center at Virtua's Voorhees Hospital Campus in Camden County. The $45 million facility will be the first site in South Jersey to offer the promising cancer treatment, which is associated with fewer side effects.

The 8,600-square-foot proton therapy center, which began construction in 2020, is on track to open early next year. The partnership between the two health systems aims to make proton therapy more accessible to cancer patients throughout the region.

Penn Medicine's existing Roberts Proton Therapy Center opened in Philadelphia in 2010, and a second Penn Medicine facility offering the treatment opened in Lancaster over the summer.

“We’re very proud to partner with Virtua to deliver this revolutionary treatment to South Jersey residents,” said James Metz, chair of radiation oncology at Penn Medicine. “As an international leader in cancer care, we’ve trained more than 70% of the clinicians using proton therapy around the world.”

What is proton therapy?

Proton therapy is a relatively new type of radiation treatment that's used to treat cancers as well as some benign tumors. Instead of using X-rays, as in traditional photon beam radiation, proton therapy radiation beams enter the body at low doses that spare healthy tissue. Traditional radiation beams often go beyond the target site, touching non-cancer cells, whereas proton therapy enables doctors to target more precise areas.

The treatment is often used in patients with recurring cancers, allowing them to endure rounds of radiation with fewer physical hardships. The high-energy proton beams are painless to the patients undergoing treatment.

One 2020 study from the University of Pennsylvania and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis found that among patients who simultaneously received radiation and chemotherapy — a common combination for people with locally advanced cancers — those who received proton therapy had significantly fewer serious side effects than those who underwent traditional radiation.

Though comparative research into the side effects of both types of radiation remains limited, the appeal of patients maintaining a more normal lifestyle during treatment has made proton therapy a burgeoning area of cancer care.

In terms of cure rates, proton therapy and traditional radiation have similar clinical outcomes. The greatest barrier to patients receiving proton therapy treatment is that not all health insurances will cover it. Medicaid covers proton therapy, which makes it a viable option for older adult patients.

Since its inception, proton therapy has been used to treat a wide range of cancers including brain cancer, spinal tumors, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, gastrointestinal cancers, gynecological cancers, kidney cancer, lung cancer, lymphoma, mesothelioma, oropharyngeal cancer, pediatric cancer and prostate cancer.

A commitment to convenience in South Jersey

The new Penn Medicine-Virtua Health Proton Therapy Center is one of fewer than 50 U.S. facilities that offer the treatment.

There are two other proton therapy facilities in New Jersey – the ProCure Proton Treatment Center in Somerset and the Laurie Proton Therapy Center at RWJBarnabas Health in New Brunswick.

Deb Harris, a Voorhees resident who was treated for a brain tumor at the Roberts Center in Philadelphia, said the new facility will be a difference-maker for patients in the region.

“It brings me joy to know that, starting very soon, my South Jersey neighbors will have an easier, more accessible option should they need similar care,” said Harris, who has been cancer-free for more than four years. “When you’re facing cancer, anything that makes life easier and simpler is a blessing.”

Services at the new center will include evaluation, treatment and access to clinical trials. The program in Voorhees is expected to serve 100 patients in its first year, with the capacity to treat up to 200 patients annually. It fits into Penn Medicine and Virtua Health's larger cancer program, which offers services in Camden, Burlington and Gloucester counties.

The construction of a proton therapy center is a major undertaking, ranging in cost from about $40 million to as much as $200 million. The core of the technology is a 90-ton device called a cyclotron, which accelerates protons to about two-thirds the speed of light — roughly 450 mph. The protons travel to the patient in about 60 billionths of a second.

The cyclotron is kept in an underground vault surrounded by thick, concrete walls. Behind the treatment room's walls is a 90-ton, cylinder-shaped gantry that directs the protons to the patients at optimal angles to reach the tumor.

A typical patient visit for proton therapy treatment will be approximately 30 minutes from arrival to departure. Having a facility in South Jersey will reduce some of the added stress of a longer commute to get to appointments.

“Together, Penn and Virtua have already made a huge impact on cancer care, and the new Proton Therapy Center will provide even greater access to world-class care,” Virtua president and CEO Dennis W. Pullin said. “It’s an incredible source of hope to have right here in South Jersey.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Cancer Voorhees Radiation Virtual Healthcare Proton Therapy Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Trump supporters who brought guns to Pa. Convention Center during 2020 vote count convicted of weapons charges
Trump supporters convicted weapons charges 2020 vote count Philadelphia

Entertainment

Inaugural Made in Jersey Festival to showcase the best of the Garden State
Limited - Camden County Made in Jersey Festival Main Image

Health Stories

John Fetterman continues to recover from stroke as campaign coverage centers on health concerns
John Fetterman Stroke

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers finish 4-0 preseason with win vs. Hornets
Sixers-76ers-Hornets-Joel-Embiid_101222_USAT

Lifestyle

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Monopoly Main Line board game

Food & Drink

Crown the best bloody mary during Northern Liberties' Halloween-themed competition
Bloody Mary Challenge

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved