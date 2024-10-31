More Health:

October 31, 2024

American voters' tendency to vilify their political opponents is rooted in fear, mental health experts say

Nearly half of the U.S. electorate believes either Democrats or Republicans are evil, a Johns Hopkins survey shows. This prevents a greater understanding of differing views and spurs division.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Politics
103124politicalopponents.jpg Kevin Wexler/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nearly half of American voters believe their political opponents are 'downright evil,' Johns Hopkins University polling data show. Above, a Donald Trump supporter is shown in front of dozens of Kamala Harris backers on a New York City sidewalk before the vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz in early October.

Instead of viewing political opponents as simply having different points of view, nearly half of American voters see political opponents as "downright evil," according to polling data from Johns Hopkins University.

Three-quarters of Republicans who believe former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election "somewhat agree" or "strongly agree" that Democrats are evil, though only 27% of Republicans who believe President Joe Biden share that sentiment, the data show. Slightly less than 50% of Democrats believe Republicans are evil. 

MORE: At Halloween, CHOP helps families of hospitalized infants celebrate by dressing them in costume

The polling data, from the university's SNF Agora Institute, is part of a project to better understand the mindset of American voters leading up to the presidential election. Researchers surveyed a 2,000-person sample representative of the demographic and political makeup of U.S. voters. 

"Vilifying our political opponents is a signal that we consider them to be enemies instead of opponents," Lilliana Mason, a Johns Hopkins University professor who studies political violence and polarization, said in a statement. "The work of governing a democracy requires compromise and mutual respect. These sentiments make that respect nearly impossible, which threatens the health of democracy."

The psychology behind the demonization of political opponents is complex and counterproductive, two Philadelphia-based mental health experts said.

Villainizing the other side creates a distraction from the real issues and leads to more division, Christina Kemp, a Philadelphia-area licensed clinical psychologist and school psychologist, said in an email.

"My elementary school aged son innocently asked why the political ad commercials are 'so mean,'" Kemp said. "He also voiced concerns for people with lawn signs in support of who they are voting for due to fear that people voting for the other candidate may become angry and direct violence towards them. These are the messages our young children are receiving about how our leaders and citizens conduct themselves, especially during election seasons."

People who characterize opponents as evil are often "unsure of their own moral high ground, even if they're using that kind of terminology as if they really are utterly confident," said Jill Lamar, a licensed professional counselor in Philadelphia. "It's kind of like over-compensation."

This kind of behavior is often rooted in fear and dehumanizes an opponent, Lamar said.

"It's basically saying, 'OK, I no longer have respect for you as a co-equal human being,'" she said. "'You are now the evil other that needs to be destroyed or put in its place.'

"So calling it 'evil' is a really easy way to opt out of having a dialogue about it. If you can just categorize it as 'evil', there's no intent to try to understand what's going on. You don't care about the other person's point of view. They're just wrong."

This kind of behavior, Lamar said, is linked to a perpetrator strategy defined by psychologist Jennifer Freyd as "Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender," or DARVO.

"The perpetrator may Deny the behavior, Attack the individual doing the confronting, and Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender, so that the perpetrator adopts the victim role and accuses the true victim of being an offender," Freyd writes on her website. "This can occur when an actually guilty perpetrator assumes the role of 'falsely accused' and attacks the accuser's credibility and blames the accuser of being the perpetrator of a false accusation."

A political opponent who employs DARVO is essentially saying, "'Let's not talk about me or what I'm doing or how I'm contradicting myself in any way,'" Lamar said. "'Let's talk about you and your evil beliefs and behavior.'"

When dealing with someone who operates this way, it is best to disengage, Lamar said.

"You're not going to change the other person's mind," she said. "All engaging does is it turns you into somebody who is then attacking them, and then that makes you the bad guy, too. Nobody wins."

An effective way to disengage with someone who is being combative is to say, "This is unproductive. If you won't end this conversation, I'm going to walk away," Lamar advised.

"Be willing to do that to get yourself some peace of mind," Lamar said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Politics Philadelphia Democrats Psychology Republicans 2024 Election

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - A woman dealing with chronic pain

Physical therapy can address the root causes of chronic pain
IBX BCBSA Award

Independence Blue Cross expands member options for faster access to behavioral health services, to support their whole health journey

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

NJ Transit unveils multilevel trains that will replace aging fleet

NJ Transit Trains

Children's Health

At Halloween, CHOP helps families of hospitalized infants celebrate by dressing them in costume

CHOP Halloween Baby

Food & Drink

Kalaya chef's new cookbook is filled her favorite home recipes

Kalaya Thai Recipes

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers fall flat in loss to Tobias Harris, winless Pistons

Sixers lose 10.30.24

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Dia de los Muertos parties and musicals

Dia de los Muertos

Eagles

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved