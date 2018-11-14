More Events:

November 14, 2018

SWEAT Fitness is teaming up with Morris Animal Refuge again for puppy yoga

Working out on a Sunday suddenly becomes enjoyable once cute animals are involved

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Yoga
Back by popular demand, SWEAT Fitness is hosting puppy yoga on Sunday, Dec. 2. Adoptable puppies from Morris Animal Refuge will help make the weekend workout so much more enjoyable.

Tickets are $25 and limited (and will definitely sell out). All proceeds will support Morris Animal Refuge in providing care for Philly's abandoned and homeless animals.

RELATED: Thinking about trying ClassPass? Wait for this awesome Black Friday deal

Puppy yoga will take place at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., at SWEAT Fitness' South Philly location.

"Many of our puppies have found forever homes as a result of our partnership with SWEAT Fitness," said Lewis Checchia, executive director and CEO of Morris Animal Refuge. 

"What better way to relieve stress and start the week on a high note than with yoga and the healing power of puppies?" 

Puppy Yoga at Sweat Fitness

Sunday, Dec. 2
9:30-10:30 a.m. or 10:30-11:30 a.m. | $25 per person
SWEAT Fitness: South Philly location
1509 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

