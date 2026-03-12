The Pussycat Dolls bringing 2000s pop nostalgia to Camden this summer

If you remember the MySpace and TRL era when “Don’t Cha” seemed to be everywhere, the Pussycat Dolls are bringing those early-2000s hits back on tour. The group will stop at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on July 14.

The show is part of the “PCD Forever” tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut album, PCD. The tour will include more than 50 shows across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom.

Lil’ Kim and Mya will join the North American dates as special guests, including the Camden stop.

Fans can expect a setlist built around the group’s early 2000s hits, including “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons” and “Stickwitu.” The tour also arrives alongside new music, including the recently released single “Club Song.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, NJ 08103

