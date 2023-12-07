More Health:

December 07, 2023

Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Crust Pizza

By Do it Better Wellness
Healthy Eating Recipes
Limited - IBX Recipes - Quinoa Pizza TOM D'INTINO/for PhillyVoice

Get ready for a healthier and heartier take on pizza. This recipe replaces the traditional crust with a quinoa-infused masterpiece, offering a delicious alternative that's as satisfying as it is nutritious.

Quinoa Crust Pizza

Ingredients:
• ¾ cup of quinoa, covered by 1” water and soaked overnight
• ¼ cup of water
• ½ teaspoon baking powder
• Dash of salt
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• ½ cup of tomato sauce
• cooked chicken
• sautéed vegetables
• cheese nutritional yeast

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 9” cake/pie pan.
  2. Rinse quinoa and add to a standing blender with water, baking powder, salt, and olive oil. Blend on high until smooth.
  3. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Remove, flip and bake for an additional 15 minutes.
  4. Top with sauce and additional desired toppings and bake for 10-15 minutes until heated through.
  5. TIP: Use our homemade tomato sauce recipe with this pizza!

Nutrition Information:
Calories: 200
Fat: 6g
Protein: 6g
Carbs: 31g
Sodium: 134mg
Fiber: 3g

Browse an entire library of healthy recipes here.

Do it Better Wellness

Read more Healthy Eating Recipes Sponsored Content Independence Blue Cross Independence LIVE Recipes

Follow us

Featured

Purchased - Young happy people laughing together

Why you should have health insurance when you’re young and healthy
Limited - Cooper Moorestown Lobby

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gov. Shapiro dines at Goldie three days after pro-Palestinian protest targeted its owner
goldie shapiro

Holiday

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Healthy Eating

To show the benefits of eating vegan, scientists gave twins different diets
Vegan twin study

Celebrities

6 takeaways from Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year interview
taylor swift time person of the year

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
120723CeeDeeLamb

Holiday

These Christmas pop-up bars in Philly offer festive drinks and photo opportunities
white elephant christmas bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved