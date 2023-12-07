Healthy Recipe: Quinoa Crust Pizza

Get ready for a healthier and heartier take on pizza. This recipe replaces the traditional crust with a quinoa-infused masterpiece, offering a delicious alternative that's as satisfying as it is nutritious.

Quinoa Crust Pizza

Ingredients:

• ¾ cup of quinoa, covered by 1” water and soaked overnight

• ¼ cup of water

• ½ teaspoon baking powder

• Dash of salt

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• ½ cup of tomato sauce

• cooked chicken

• sautéed vegetables

• cheese nutritional yeast

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Grease a 9” cake/pie pan. Rinse quinoa and add to a standing blender with water, baking powder, salt, and olive oil. Blend on high until smooth. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 15 minutes. Remove, flip and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Top with sauce and additional desired toppings and bake for 10-15 minutes until heated through. TIP: Use our homemade tomato sauce recipe with this pizza!

Nutrition Information:

Calories: 200

Fat: 6g

Protein: 6g

Carbs: 31g

Sodium: 134mg

Fiber: 3g

