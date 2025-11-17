Bucks County strip club dancer's 2000 murder recounted in Hulu series

Twenty-five years after exotic dancer Rachel Siani was murdered at a Bucks County motel and thrown over the side of the Delaware River Bridge, her story is told in the new true crime series "Sex, Money, Murder" that debuted Monday on Hulu.

Siani, a Bensalem native, was a 21-year-old stripper at the former Diva's International Gentleman's Club in Bristol Township when she went missing on March 28, 2000. Four days later, an ATV rider spotted Siani's body in a grassy area on the New Jersey side of the turnpike toll bridge just a few miles from the strip club.

The investigation into Siani's death and the arrest of Doylestown businessman John "Jack" Denofa is revisited in an installment of Hulu's eight-episode series, which chronicles homicides and scandals at some of the country's most notorious strip clubs.

Siani, who danced under the name "Roxanne," became a stripper at Diva's to help pay her community college tuition. She was studying to become a music therapist for children with special needs.

"She was the epitome of the girl next door," Kimberly Lauterio, a former Diva's dancer who worked with Siani, says in the episode.

When detectives went to the crime scene at the foot of the bridge that connects Bucks and Burlington counties, Siani had no identification on her and no shoes. She had injuries to her head and neck, and police noticed that her white socks were almost completely clean. Broken fingernails suggested she had been in a struggle before her death and blood stains were found on the barrier of the bridge above.

News reports about the body prompted Diva's manager to contact police about Siani, who had missed a few days of work. At the time, Diva's was considered Bucks County's most notable gentleman's club. Some of its strippers were featured in the HBO series "G String Divas" months after Siani's murder.

"It was kind of a sisterhood," said Sharon Whitefawn, another former Diva's stripper who gave an interview for the Hulu series. "We all had a particular goal, whether it was tuition or a financial situation."

One dancer told detectives she had dropped Siani off at Diva's late on the night of her disappearance. Siani was last seen chatting outside the club with Denofa before they went together to his motel room at the Econo Lodge next door.

Denofa, then 35, was the owner of a sign manufacturing business in Ivyland. He was a regular at Diva's every Tuesday night, spending freely and patronizing the club with the approval of his wife. Strippers at Diva's described him as a good guy, trusted by both the dancers and staff, but they also said Denofa was a "nasty drunk" and that he had an apparent obsession with Siani.

Detectives searched the parking lot of the motel and found a bloodstain on the pavement under the window to Denofa's second-floor room. The clerk at the front desk told police she spotted Denofa running through the parking lot during the early morning hours of March 29. Another guest, who stayed in the room beneath Denofa's that night, said there had been a loud noise before sunrise, investigators said.

When Denofa was questioned by police, he admitted he had been drinking heavily that night but contradicted witness reports that he was with Siani at the motel.

"We're surmising that there was some type of struggle that Rachel and Jack had inside the hotel," John Villamil, a retired New Jersey State Police detective, says in the Hulu series. "We don't know if Jack wanted to have sex with her, if it was over money or drugs or whatever. At some point, Rachel had become incapacitated."

New Jersey State Police obtained surveillance video from the toll both at the bridge, where Dinofa's red pickup truck was spotted around 3:15 a.m. One overhead angle showed Siani's lifeless body in the flatbed. She was gone when the truck came back across the bridge about 30 minutes later.

Traces of blood found in Denofa's truck matched DNA collected from the motel parking lot.

A jury found Denofa guilty of first-degree murder in November 2002. He was sentenced the following year to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2033. His conviction in Burlington County was overturned on appeal in 2005, but reinstated the following year. He has since filed several other unsuccessful appeals seeking a reduced prison sentence.

Siani's case is credited with raising awareness about the safety of strip club dancers.

"Rachel's death, at least locally, had a little bit of a shockwave in that community that they started actually protecting their girls more," Mary Marcopul, a close friend of Siani's, says in the Hulu series. "There are other dancers that aren't at as high a risk because of how devastating this was to everybody that knew Rachel."