Which Eagles position groups are strongest, and which are lagging way behind?

The biggest wave of free agency is behind us. There will still be plenty of moves for the Eagles to make – and they will – along with the NFL Draft, which is about three weeks away.

But the addition of any upper echelon impact player at this point would either have to come in the trade market or by hitting immediately on an early draft pick.

Let's take a look at where the Eagles stand right now by ranking their position groups from strongest to weakest to see where they're all set and where they need work.

No, we didn't rank special teams. You can thank us later.

1) Cornerback

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are absolute studs. They were each All-Pro last year and might actually have their best football ahead of them. Scary thought for opposing QBs. Riq Woolen is inconsistent but has a far better upside than Adoree' Jackson. Jonathan Jones is a decent No. 3 outside corner. The Eagles are right there with Denver and Houston for the NFL's best CB group.



2) Interior defensive line

Not only do they have an excellent starting tandem of Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis but also a really good rotational player/base defense starter in Moro Ojomo. Hard to find a better top three in the league. Byron Young played some good snaps last year when Carter was sidelined, and if Ty Robinson makes a jump in Year 2 the Eagles will have as good and deep of a rotation as anyone in football.

3) Running back

The run game struggles last season weren't related to RB personnel. Saquon Barkley remained a bellcow even as he was repeatedly hit at, or behind, the line of scrimmage. Tank Bigsby gave them hard, power running in limited doses. He should be used more. Will Shipley did OK in Year 2 but could see a larger role as a pass catcher in the new offense. This is a very good top three. When your backup averages 4.5 yards per carry on more than 280 career attempts, you've got a good group.

4) Off-ball linebacker

The Eagles might have more superstar talent at wide receiver, but from top to bottom they're as talented and deep at linebacker than they've been in decades. Zack Baun showed last year that his All-Pro breakout in 2024 was no fluke. He's one of the NFL's best. Jihaad Campbell is still learning how to play downhill but has excellent range and made some terrific plays in coverage, especially for a rookie. He just needs to stay healthy. Five years ago, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon Jr. probably would've been starters for the Eagles. It's amazing they have one of the league's best off-ball LB tandems given their total disregard of the position for nearly two decades.

5) Wide Receiver

This group would rank higher if not for several question marks – Will A.J. Brown be an Eagle in 2026? Can DeVonta Smith flourish as WR1 if Brown is traded? Can Marquise Brown stay healthy? There's no question that if their current top three are on the team and healthy in 2026 the Eagles have enough to field a top-10 passing game, especially if the new offense can maximize the talent. But what's the likelihood of those three being the top three?

6) Quarterback

Like WR, this position could also be ranked higher if not for some question marks, namely the status of backup Tanner McKee. If McKee isn't traded, this overall position group has more potential. If he is traded, Andy Dalton becomes the backup to Jalen Hurts. That's still a good 1-2 combo. The Eagles would likely find QB3 in the draft. Being ranked sixth here is the floor. The ceiling is higher. We'll see what happens.

7) Offensive line

Hard to believe this position – typically among the NFL's best – comes in this low, but the reality is that C Cam Jurgens and LG Landon Dickerson are coming off bad seasons and both needed to travel across the border for medical treatments they hope will get them in better shape for 2026. Dickerson has had so many surgeries in his college and pro careers that it's hard to see him holding up. RT Lane Johnson is 35 and comes off a major foot injury. LT Jordan Mailata regressed in 2025. The Eagles are also usually leaps and bounds above the rest of the NFL in depth. Right now? Not so much.

8) EDGE

What a difference one player can make. Without Jaelen Phillips, the Eagles are back to where they were last year pre-trade deadline. Jalyx Hunt has potential to be a plus edge defender but played his best after the Eagles acquired Phillips. Nolan Smith gives you glimpses of being very good and also glimpses of just being good. He needs to stay healthy, too. Newcomer Arnold Ebiketie is a solid rotational edge who'll be exposed if he's asked to play a larger role. It's not a bad group, but right now it's nowhere near being among the league's best. You should expect the Eagles to look for a big-time addition here.

9) Tight end

Dallas Goedert is still an above-average pass catcher but his blocking regressed a lot in 2025. After him, the Eagles have a bunch of one-trick ponies. Grant Calcaterra is a pass catcher who only caught nine passes last year. Johnny Mundt is a blocker who averages 0.65 receptions per game throughout his career. Cam Latu was converted to fullback last year and barely used. Stone Smartt was a free agent dart throw. Tight ends are an important group in Shanahan/McVay offenses, but the Eagles need more talent here to meet that expectation.

10) Safety

At least they've got an encouraging young starter in Andrew Mukuba, last year's second-round pick. Talent isn't Mukuba's issue; he needs to stay healthy. After Mukuba are a bunch of backups and hybrids until the Eagles bring in someone who can start next to Mukuba. The most logical option right now is Marcus Epps, but he's 30 and better suited as a third safety. Michael Carter II could make a push but he's really a nickelback. This is clearly the position that needs the most work and currently ranks among the bottom of the league.

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