Slain rapper LGP Qua's family, friends urge City Council to better address Philly's gun violence problem

The mother of slain rapper LGP Qua says she's still waiting for her son to walk up the street and give her a hug.

Tamara Davis was among several family members and friends of the musician, born Qidere Johnson, who addressed City Council on Thursday. They called for additional measures to address gun violence.

"My son, he had a charisma that would have lit this room up ... his heart was big," Davis said.

Johnson, 30, was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery Sunday in Juniata Park. Police said he was ambushed by two masked men who attempted to steal his gold chains. No arrests have been made.

Johnson, a father of two who grew up in North Philadelphia, often rapped about social issues and the impact of gun violence. In 2018, he released a song with will.i.am called "INSOMNIAC (woke)." Two years later, he was featured on the French Montana song "Straight For The Bag."

Rappers Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg are among the musicians that have mourned Johnson's death online. On Thursday, Freeway, a Philadelphia rapper who lost his son to gun violence, urged council to better address the city's gun violence problem.

"Qua was a good young boy, he has a good message, a positive message, he should be protected, he shouldn't have to go through those things in this city," Freeway said. "We really have to do better."

Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D-5) said he would be working with community members to name a street after Johnson, and Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced a resolution honoring the musician's legacy. Young also introduced a bill that clarifies the types of weapons that are prohibited for sale and use in the city, including spring guns and air guns.

"Today was a little somber in here, because we had the family of LGP Qua in here, and it's another mother's pain that I've got to look at and it just saddens me that again we have these preventable deaths through gun violence," Young said.