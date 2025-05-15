More News:

May 15, 2025

Slain rapper LGP Qua's family, friends urge City Council to better address Philly's gun violence problem

The young musician, who had recorded songs with will.i.am and French Montana, was fatally shot Sunday during an attempted robbery in Juniata Park.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Government City Council
LGP Qua City Council Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Tamara Davis, the mother of rapper LGP Qua, addresses City Council on Thursday – four days after her son was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Juniata Park.

The mother of slain rapper LGP Qua says she's still waiting for her son to walk up the street and give her a hug.

Tamara Davis was among several family members and friends of the musician, born Qidere Johnson, who addressed City Council on Thursday. They called for additional measures to address gun violence. 

MORE: Philly rapper LGP QUA fatally shot in Juniata Park; Police offer $20,000 reward for information

"My son, he had a charisma that would have lit this room up ... his heart was big," Davis said.

Johnson, 30, was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery Sunday in Juniata Park. Police said he was ambushed by two masked men who attempted to steal his gold chains. No arrests have been made.

Johnson, a father of two who grew up in North Philadelphia, often rapped about social issues and the impact of gun violence. In 2018, he released a song with will.i.am called "INSOMNIAC (woke)." Two years later, he was featured on the French Montana song "Straight For The Bag."

Rappers Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg are among the musicians that have mourned Johnson's death online. On Thursday, Freeway, a Philadelphia rapper who lost his son to gun violence, urged council to better address the city's gun violence problem. 

"Qua was a good young boy, he has a good message, a positive message, he should be protected, he shouldn't have to go through those things in this city," Freeway said. "We really have to do better." 

Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D-5) said he would be working with community members to name a street after Johnson, and Council President Kenyatta Johnson introduced a resolution honoring the musician's legacy. Young also introduced a bill that clarifies the types of weapons that are prohibited for sale and use in the city, including spring guns and air guns. 

"Today was a little somber in here, because we had the family of LGP Qua in here, and it's another mother's pain that I've got to look at and it just saddens me that again we have these preventable deaths through gun violence," Young said. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government City Council Philadelphia Crime Investigations Rappers Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-police officer charged with trying to dupe woman out of $500,000 estate

Langhorne Police Officer

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Adult Health

Men are twice as likely to die of broken heart syndrome as women

Broken Heart Syndrome

Arts & Culture

At the Arden Theatre, viewers can watch 'Rent' from a couch

Couch seats Rent Arden

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Fan Expo and Italian Market Festival

Weekend guide

Eagles

Game-by-game Eagles 2025 win-loss predictions

051525JalenHurtsJeffreyLurie

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved