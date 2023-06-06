More News:

June 06, 2023

Red flag warning issued for Philly as wildfire haze blankets the city

Canadian blazes have prompted the NWS to warn of critical fire conditions and the DEP to announce a code orange air quality alert

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
pa NJ red flag Joanne Francis/Unsplash

Wildfires from eastern Canada contribute to the haze over Philly on Tuesday, June 6. The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, meaning fires could easily be ignited due to dry, windy conditions.

As smoke from Canadian wildfires covers the skies of Philadelphia, meteorologists are warning residents of a heightened risk of flames and lower air quality.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Southeastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday. The warning indicates "critical fire weather conditions," meaning the odds of accidentally starting a blaze are much higher and that fires could spread faster.

As well, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a code orange air quality alert for the Philadelphia metro area, which signifies potentially dangerous air pollution for certain groups, like children, the elderly or anyone suffering from asthma or heart or lung disease; those individuals are advised to avoid outside exercise or strenuous activity.

The NWS details in its alert that low humidity and breezy winds have contributed to these conditions. But the amount of water in vegetation, called fuel moisture, is also low, which is especially concerning; during a wildfire, plants serve as fuel for the blaze, so flames can burn longer if they're especially dry.

Dry thunderstorms, which carry lightning but little rain, are also on the forecast today, which could ignite new fires. NWS Mount Holly urged Philly and New Jersey residents to properly dispose of cigarettes and avoid parking cars on dry grass to mitigate the risks.

The alerts are the result of wildfires in eastern Canada, which have been raging for several days. According to NBC News, over 6.7 million acres have already burned across the country this year alone — and wildfire season is just starting.

DEP is asking Pennsylvanians to avoid using gas-powered yard equipment, wood stoves and fireplaces today to control the amount of fine particulate matter in the air. Burning leaves or trash can also worsen pollution and increase the risk of new fires.

