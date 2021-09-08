More Sports:

September 08, 2021

Report: Carson Wentz 'will be on the field' Week 1

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carson-Wentz-colts_083121_usat Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz will be a full participant in practice for the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, and according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, he "will be on the field Week 1."

"Will be on the field" doesn't necessarily mean "will start." We'll see soon enough.

Here is where we will make the obligatory mention that the Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if either of the following two things occur:

  1. Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021.
  2. Wentz plays 70 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps in 2021, and the Colts qualify for the playoffs.

As such, Wentz's full participation in practice and potential return for Week 1 is outstanding news for the Eagles.

MORE: Five (more) over/unders for the 2021 Eagles season | WTS: Jalen Hurts will be the Eagles' X-factor this season | Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch

Wentz's initial timeframe for recovery after he had surgery on his foot was 5-12 weeks. If he does indeed play Week 1, he will have returned in 5 weeks.

Of course, that does not mean that Wentz's foot is 100 percent, and it could hamper him throughout the season. For a player who (a) instinctively looks to extend plays with his feet, often to a fault, and (b) already has mechanical issues stemming from shaky footwork even when healthy, being saddled by an injury such as this is a lot more damaging to a quarterback like Wentz than it would be for, say, Philip Rivers, a quick-decision pocket quarterback who played through lower body injuries for the Colts a season ago.

If you're an extreme optimist from an Eagles fan perspective, you might start to put the following formula together in your head:

  1. Wentz plays through the injury, and starts Week 1.
  2. He's bad, and as a result, so are the Colts, but he continues to play.
  3. He meets the playing time percentage threshold, and the Colts have a bad record, so the Eagles get a high first round pick. 🎉

There seems to be renewed hope for that scenario.

MORE: Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 1 | 10 Eagles predictions heading into the 2021 NFL season

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles at Falcons: Five matchups to watch
082921KylePitts

Sponsored

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Movies

David Chase sheds light on Leslie Odom Jr.'s role in 'The Many Saints of Newark'
Many Saints Leslie Odom Jr.

Opioids

Can a vaccine help fight the opioid epidemic? A clinical trial aims to find out
Opioid Addiction vaccine

Education

COVID-19 outbreak at La Salle's campus forces all classes online
La Salle University COVID-19

Festivals

B. PHL Innovation Fest returns with virtual and in-person tickets
Don Lemon

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved