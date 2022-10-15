More Sports:

October 15, 2022

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has a broken finger on his throwing hand

By Jimmy Kempski
101522CarsonWentz Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is hurt again.

In the Washington Commanders' embarrassing win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, quarterback Carson Wentz injured his hand while following through on a pass.

He broke a finger on that play, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders' snaps in 2022, the third-round pick in 2023 that the Commanders sent to the Colts as part of a trade for Wentz will become a second-round pick. Wentz has had a dreadful last three games for the Commanders, so this wouldn't exactly be a devastating starting quarterback loss for them.

From an Eagles perspective, this probably isn't great news. The Eagles had a good defensive game plan Week 3 against Wentz in a blowout win, and they would probably be happy to face him again when the two teams play Week 10 in Philadelphia. If Wentz is going to miss an extended period of time, the Eagles would likely face Taylor Heinicke instead. While Heinicke isn't exactly a scary foe either, he may very well give the Commanders a better chance of winning games.

