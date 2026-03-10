Report: Eagles agree to terms with Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

According to several media outlets, the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms with former Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $15 million.

Woolen was a Seahawks fifth-round pick in 2022 who started immediately as a rookie, finishing third in Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, when he had 63 tackles, 6 INTs, 16 pass breakups, and 3 fumble recoveries. He also made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

However, Woolen was unable to sustain that level of play, and he struggled in 2025, even losing playing time while being floated on the trade block for the better part of the season.

What Woolen does have going for him is that he is a size-speed freak of nature. He's 6'4 with 34" arms, and he ran a 4.26 40 at the Combine. This is an all-timer spider chart:

The Eagles will hope that Woolen's extreme physical traits can translate to Vic Fangio's defense, but a cost of $15 million is high. (Of course, to be determined how much of that $15 million is real, and how much is an embellishment by Woolen's agent, as national reporters will run with whatever numbers they are given.)

Whatever the more accurate numbers are, it is clear that the Eagles view Woolen as their new third cornerback alongside Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, likely to play on the outside in nickel packages.

2027 compensatory pick tracker here.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader