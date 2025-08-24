Report: Eagles are trading for Vikings QB Sam Howell

The Eagles are trading for Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Howell, according to several media reports. The compensation:

Eagles get Vikings get QB Sam Howell 5th round pick in 2026 6th round pick in 2026 7th round pick in 2027



According to a league source, the above picks are conditional. (Conditions not yet known.)

It was revealed about a week ago that Tanner McKee has a non-surgical finger injury on his throwing hand. McKee had that hand in his pocket both during the final preseason game against the Jets, and postgame, so media was unable to see exactly what kind of protective device he had on it.

This trade is an indication that the Eagles don't think McKee will be recovered by Week 1, and probably longer than that. It also very clearly shows that the Eagles do not think rookie Kyle McCord is ready to play in a real game.

Howell was a Commanders fifth-round pick in 2022. He started one game as a rookie, a win, and he started during the entirety of Washington's 4-13 season in 2023. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2024, and then traded again to the Vikings in April of 2025. This is the third time he has been traded in just over 18 months.

Howell's career stats: 404/645 (62.6%), 4,139 yards (6.4 YPA), 22 TDs, 23 INTs, 77.5 QB rating. He has a 5-13 record as a starter.

The Eagles will hope he never takes a snap for them.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader