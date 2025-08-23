Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Preseason Week 3, Eagles at Jets

In their third preseason game against the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles played 68 snaps on offense and 69 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 68 snaps: Kyle McCord

Notes: McCord simply did not look very good this preseason, or in camp. Against the Jets, he completed 15 of 35 passes (42.9%) for 136 yards (3.9 YPA) 0 TDs, and one really bad INT when he threw to a bracketed Darius Cooper.

It was revealed about a week ago that Tanner McKee has a non-surgical finger injury on his throwing hand. McKee had that hand in his pocket both during the game and postgame, so we were unable to see exactly what kind of protective device he had on it. He may or may not be ready for the Week 1 opener against Dallas. We'll see.

Postgame, I asked Nick Sirianni if he would be comfortable with McCord as the QB2 if McKee is not ready. He tried to be positive, but it just didn't come across that way. BLG transcribed the exchange:

The Eagles should consider adding Kenny Pickett back to the roster as the QB3 if the Browns cut him, especially if McKee is going to miss any amount of time.

Running back

• 46 snaps: Montrell Johnson



• 20 snaps: Keilan Robinson



• 4 snaps: Ben VanSumeren



• 2 snaps: ShunDerrick Powell



Notes: Johnson carried 15 times for 57 yards and a 15-yard TD. I thought he ran hard and got what was blocked up for him, but didn't show a lot of wiggle. He'll likely be on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

• 45 snaps: Terrace Marshall



• 36 snaps: Elijah Cooks



• 34 snaps: Ainias Smith



• 32 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 18 snaps: John Metchie



• 6 snaps: Taylor Morin



• 3 snaps: Ife Adeyi



Notes: Marshall, Smith, and Metchie all had drops. Cooper had just 1 catch on 3 targets for 8 yards in the last two preseason games.

Ultimately, I do think Metchie, Smith, and Cooper will all make the initial 53-man roster, and then we'll barely ever see any of them during the regular season.

Tight end

• 26 snaps each: EJ Jenkins, Nick Muse



• 21 snaps each: Kylen Granson, Cameron Latu

Notes: Jenkins has theoretical upside because he's big and has good athleticism, but he just hasn't caught the ball the well all summer. He fights the ball in the air, if that makes sense.

Granson is the more play-ready player, and I have him as my TE3.

Offensive line

• 64 snaps: Trevor Keegan

• 49 snaps each: Myles Hinton, Kenyon Green



• 45 snaps: Darian Kinnard



• 40 snaps: Cameron Williams



• 32 snaps: Brett Toth



• 23 snaps: Hollin Pierce



• 19 snaps: Drew Kendall, Kendall Lamm



Notes: Kendall played some C and then some LG, and then the Eagles got him out of there. He'll make the 53, and I also think he'll be among the actives on gameday.

My guess on the eight active gameday offensive linemen: The five starters (duh), Kendall, Kinnard, and Matt Pryor.

I also have Hinton making the roster, since he showed some upside throughout camp, and the team won't risk exposing him to waivers.

Keegan played almost the entire game. He's a tough player to figure out, in terms of whether the Eagles will keep or cut. I'm leaning toward the latter.

Edge defenders

• 35 snaps: Ochaun Mathis



• 32 snaps: Antwaun Powell-Ryland



• 24 snaps: Ogbo Okoronkwo



• 23 snaps: Patrick Johnson

• 15 snaps: Azeez Ojulari



• 9 snaps: Jerome Robinson



Notes: Powell-Ryland did nothing throughout camp, and then was a surprise beast in the final preseason game. Too little too late, in my opinion.

I was mildly surprised that Ojulari played at all.

Johnson made plays, as he always does in August.

Interior defensive line

• 34 snaps: Jacob Sykes



• 32 snaps: Ty Robinson



• 30 snaps: Joe Evans



• 24 snaps: Byron Young



• 22 snaps: Gabe Hall

• 19 snaps: Justin Rogers



Notes: There's not much to say about this group, other than that I expected to see a little more from Robinson this summer. It does take interior defensive linemen a while to flourish, so maybe those expectations were unwarranted.

Linebacker

• 43 snaps: Dallas Gant



• 34 snaps: Smael Mondon

• 25 snaps: Chance Campbell



• 20 snaps: Lance Dixon



• 16 snaps: Jeremiah Trotter



Notes: Mondon hurt something on his right arm. We'll see if his injury is serious enough for him to miss time, in which case the Eagles could IR/DFR him.

Gant had the play of the night, stuffing a Jets RB at the goal line on a two-point conversion that would have tied the game late.

Cornerback and safety

• 65 snaps: Mac McWilliams



• 59 snaps: Andre' Sam



• 43 snaps: Eli Ricks



• 40 snaps: Tristin McCollum



• 39 snaps: Parry Nickerson

• 33 snaps: Jakorian Bennett



• 29 snaps: Maxen Hook



• 10 snaps: Lewis Cine



• 4 snaps: Brandon Johnson



Notes: Adoree' Jackson didn't play, a strong indication that he'll start Week 1. Kelee Ringo didn't play either, but he's injured.

McWilliams played almost the entire game. He's not a real threat to start at this point.

Nickerson had an impressive INT, but he's not likely to be pursued by other teams if cut, so the Eagles can safely get him back on the practice squad.

Cine had an INT as well, but he was on crutches after the game.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: LB Dallas Gant

🌟🌟: EDGE Patrick Johnson

✨: EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland

Game ball 🏈

Dallas Gant: I had my postgame story all but finished late in the fourth quarter, and if the Jets had tied or won the game I would have had to have changed a bunch of stuff. I'll forever be grateful to Gant for making that two-point stop. The least I can do is give him the game ball.

