Report: Eagles personnel chief Andy Weidl leaving for Pittsburgh

Vice President of Player Personnel Andy Weidl is leaving the Philadelphia Eagles to accept an assistant general manager job with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report late Tuesday night from Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Weidl joined the Eagles in 2016 as the Assistant VP of Player Personnel along with Joe Douglas. When Douglas left to become the New York Jets' general manager in 2019, Weidl was promoted to Douglas' job.

The Eagles have lost an abnormally high number of front office people this offseason, many of whom held high positions.

VP of Football Operations Catherine Raîche is expected to head to Cleveland to work under former Eagles exec Andrew Berry, who is now the Browns' GM. Former Director of Player Personnel Ian Cunningham was hired by the Chicago Bears to be their Assistant GM in January. Former Director of Player Personnel Brandon Brown was hired by the New York Giants to be their Assistant GM in February. Senior Football Adviser Tom Donahoe of reluctant fist bump fame is on his way out, according to a report from Jeff McLane of the Inquirer. Former Director of Scouting Operations Casey Weidl, Andy Weidl's brother, was let go by the team, per McLane. Former Player Personnel Executive T.J. McCreight is no longer with the team, per McLane. Former Southwest Area Scout Shawn Heinlen is no longer with the team, per Geoff Mosher. Former Scouting Assistant Evan Pritt is no longer with the team, per McLane.

"We've lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people," Howie Roseman said at the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. "Obviously, because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building. We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we're always looking to add good people, and I think you're only as good as your people."

