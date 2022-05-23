Eagles reportedly considered another Nick Foles reunion

Nick Foles is off to Indianapolis to reunite with Frank Reich and backup Matt Ryan on a two-year deal.

But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles, at the very least, considered bringing the Super Bowl LII MVP back for a third stint in Philly.

However, Fowler added that the idea depended on trade interest in current backup Gardner Minshew. In the end, the Eagles elected to stay the course with the QBs they already have.

Though it would have made for another nice chapter in an already incredible story, another Foles-Eagles reunion never seemed likely.

The 33-year old journeyman was released by the Bears at the end of April after two seasons spent buried on Chicago's depth chart and a failure by the team to find a trade partner.

By the time he became available, the Eagles already had a packed quarterback room between Minshew, second-year starter Jalen Hurts, third-stringer Reid Sinnett, and undrafted rookie Carson Strong.

It had also been more than three years since Foles left for a big contract in Jacksonville while the Eagles chose to move forward with Carson Wentz, and while still a controversial decision to this day, the Eagles are a completely different team now. Wentz is gone and so is Doug Pederson. It's Nick Sirianni's team now. (They kept the statue).

Foles still showed he had some magic left in him when he led the Bears to a comeback win over the Seahawks during a snowy Week 16 up in Seattle, and for Indianapolis, they're hoping that means they have a reliable option behind the 37-year old Ryan.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping Hurts takes a big step forward now that he looks to have plenty of support around him on offense.

