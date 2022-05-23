More Sports:

May 23, 2022

Eagles reportedly considered another Nick Foles reunion

But the Birds chose to stick with their current QB room while Foles signed with the Colts

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick-Foles-Eagles-Bears-2019-NFL-Wild-Card.jpg Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune / TNS / Sipa USA

Quarterback Nick Foles looks to throw with Chicago's Leonard Floyd in pursuit during the Eagles-Bears wild-card game back on Jan. 6, 2019.

Nick Foles is off to Indianapolis to reunite with Frank Reich and backup Matt Ryan on a two-year deal.

But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles, at the very least, considered bringing the Super Bowl LII MVP back for a third stint in Philly. 

However, Fowler added that the idea depended on trade interest in current backup Gardner Minshew. In the end, the Eagles elected to stay the course with the QBs they already have. 

Though it would have made for another nice chapter in an already incredible story, another Foles-Eagles reunion never seemed likely. 

The 33-year old journeyman was released by the Bears at the end of April after two seasons spent buried on Chicago's depth chart and a failure by the team to find a trade partner.

By the time he became available, the Eagles already had a packed quarterback room between Minshew, second-year starter Jalen Hurts, third-stringer Reid Sinnett, and undrafted rookie Carson Strong

It had also been more than three years since Foles left for a big contract in Jacksonville while the Eagles chose to move forward with Carson Wentz, and while still a controversial decision to this day, the Eagles are a completely different team now. Wentz is gone and so is Doug Pederson. It's Nick Sirianni's team now. (They kept the statue).

Foles still showed he had some magic left in him when he led the Bears to a comeback win over the Seahawks during a snowy Week 16 up in Seattle, and for Indianapolis, they're hoping that means they have a reliable option behind the 37-year old Ryan. 

The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping Hurts takes a big step forward now that he looks to have plenty of support around him on offense.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Colts Jalen hurts Nick Foles Gardner Minshew Frank Reich Quarteback howie Roseman Matt Ryan

Videos

Featured

Limited - Seltzerland Hard Seltzer Tasting Festival

A hard seltzer tasting festival is coming to Philly this June
Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly schools to bring back COVID-19 mask mandate, citing spike in cases
Philly Schools Mask Mandate

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Happy Valley

Health News

Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination
Jif Recall

Sixers

Sixers' Matisse Thybulle named second team All-Defense for second consecutive year
Sixers-Matisse-Thybulle-defense-2_0322

Music

Japanese Breakfast makes 'Saturday Night Live' debut on season finale show
Japanese Breakfast SNL

Entertainment

Enjoy a private BYOB tiki cruise in Wildwood this summer
Kick Back Cruises

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved