May 01, 2022

Nick Foles released by Bears, could there be a third Eagles stint?

Unlikely, but he sure would make a good backup to Jalen Hurts

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Nick-Foles-Bears-03252022-UST Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles Super Bowl MVP suiting up for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Nick Foles is available.

The Chicago Bears released the veteran QB late Friday after a search for a trade partner never really went anywhere, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

“[Bears GM Ryan Poles] did the classy thing and Nick appreciates it,” Foles' agent Justin Schulman told Garafolo.

You're thinking it too, right? Another reunion with the Eagles?

Would be a hell of a next chapter in what's already been one hell of a story for the 33-year-old journeyman (at this point, you know it well).

And admittedly, he'd likely make for a great backup to Jalen Hurts, especially from a mentorship aspect. At the very least, Hurts seems like he would respond a lot better to the idea than the last guy.

Problem is the Eagles already have a packed QB room. Gardner Minshew is still here as the backup, Reid Sinnett is behind him, and the team signed Nevada's Carson Strong as a free agent following the end of the NFL Draft

That doesn't mean the position is entirely inflexible on the depth chart though. Hurts looks like the only immovable as the starter going into 2022, but Minshew as the No. 2 can easily draw trade interest from a QB-desperate club over the summer. 

Ultimately, chances of a third Eagles stint for the 10-year vet are probably slim, but not impossible. But hey, he always does seem to thrive on the impossible [fires up the Super Bowl LII replay again].

Foles was traded to Chicago two years ago after a big contract signed in Jacksonville didn't work out. He had his moments with the Bears — an upset of Tom Brady's Bucs (because Tom forgot how to count to four) and an epic comeback against Seattle this past December — but settled in as a third-stringer with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields ahead of him. 

He's free to find his next spot now.

(But could you imagine the level of you-know-what energy between him and Nick Castellanos if he comes back?)

