December 12, 2022

Report: Eagles sign P Brett Kern

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
121222BrettKern George Walker IV/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Eagles punter Brett Kern

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran punter Brett Kern to fill in for the injured Arryn Siposs, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

Kern is in his 15th season as an NFL punter. He spent the first two with the Denver Broncos, and the last 12 with the Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He was beaten out by undrafted rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse in 2022 training camp, and Stonehouse has gone on to become one of the best punters in the NFL this season.

According to @ThePuntRunts, who in my opinion are the gold standard of NFL punting analysis, Kern finished the season 16th in EPA per punt in 2021

021822PunterEPA

He was slightly above average in "pin them deep" situations, and around the league average in "punt for distance" situations. A visual:

062222Sipossepa

There's actually an argument to be made that Kern is an upgrade on Siposs, assuming his three-month layoff from football didn't affect him too negatively. It's worth noting that @ThePuntRunts feel that Kern had a good preseason:

The sooner the Eagles can get Kern out on the practice field, the better, not just for punting purposes, but probably more importantly for holding purposes on field goals and PATs.

Jimmy Kempski
