Report: Eagles sign P Brett Kern

December 12, 2022
The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran punter Brett Kern to fill in for the injured Arryn Siposs, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Eagles are signing former Titans’ Pro-Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who is out indefinitely after getting hurt Sunday, per league source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2022
Kern is in his 15th season as an NFL punter. He spent the first two with the Denver Broncos, and the last 12 with the Tennessee Titans, making the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018, and 2019. He was beaten out by undrafted rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse in 2022 training camp, and Stonehouse has gone on to become one of the best punters in the NFL this season.
According to @ThePuntRunts, who in my opinion are the gold standard of NFL punting analysis, Kern finished the season 16th in EPA per punt in 2021
He was slightly above average in "pin them deep" situations, and around the league average in "punt for distance" situations. A visual:
There's actually an argument to be made that Kern is an upgrade on Siposs, assuming his three-month layoff from football didn't affect him too negatively. It's worth noting that @ThePuntRunts feel that Kern had a good preseason:
Now is a good time to remind the world that Brett Kern had a pretty much perfect pre-season.— Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) December 12, 2022
Titans opted for the elite upside and long term development of Stonehouse (def the right choice in hindsight)
Kern is much much more than just a reliable option https://t.co/JEPYC9JaHe
The sooner the Eagles can get Kern out on the practice field, the better, not just for punting purposes, but probably more importantly for holding purposes on field goals and PATs.
