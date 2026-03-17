Report: Eagles to sign WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a league source confirmed on Tuesday. Per Jordan Schultz, it's a one-year deal worth "up to" $6.5 million. To be determined how much of that is real.

Brown is a seven-year NFL vet who was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was actually a player commonly projected in that draft to the Eagles, who instead selected Andre Dillard. Brown played for three seasons with the Ravens, two with the Cardinals, and two with the Chiefs. His career stats:

Marquise Brown Rec Yards YPC TD 2019 (BAL) 46 585 12.7 7 2020 (BAL) 58 769 13.3 8 2021 (BAL) 91 1008 11.1 6 2022 (ARZ) 67 709 10.6 3 2023 (ARZ) 51 574 11.3 4 2024 (KC) 9 91 10.1 0 2025 (KC) 49 587 12.0 5



Brown ran a 4.27 40 time at his pro day in 2019, and is a player known for his speed, however, he has not really been a big play player over the course of his career, as he has a similar yards per catch average (11.6) as Dallas Goedert (11.4), just as an example.

The Eagles need wide receiver depth, as the current projected No. 3 WR is Darius Cooper, a 2025 undrafted free agent with 9 career receptions.

The Eagles probably aren't done adding low-cost vets at receiver.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader