More Sports:

March 17, 2026

Report: Eagles to sign WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown

The Eagles added another free agent on a 1-year deal, agreeing to sign WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a former first-round pick.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031726MarquiseBrown Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Soon-to-be Eagles WR Marquise Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a league source confirmed on Tuesday. Per Jordan Schultz, it's a one-year deal worth "up to" $6.5 million. To be determined how much of that is real.

Brown is a seven-year NFL vet who was a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was actually a player commonly projected in that draft to the Eagles, who instead selected Andre Dillard. Brown played for three seasons with the Ravens, two with the Cardinals, and two with the Chiefs. His career stats: 

 Marquise BrownRec Yards YPC TD 
2019 (BAL)46 585 12.7 
2020 (BAL)58 769 13.3 
2021 (BAL)91 1008 11.1 
2022 (ARZ)67 709 10.6 
2023 (ARZ)51 574 11.3 
2024 (KC)91 10.1 
2025 (KC)49 587 12.0 


Brown ran a 4.27 40 time at his pro day in 2019, and is a player known for his speed, however, he has not really been a big play player over the course of his career, as he has a similar yards per catch average (11.6) as Dallas Goedert (11.4), just as an example. 

The Eagles need wide receiver depth, as the current projected No. 3 WR is Darius Cooper, a 2025 undrafted free agent with 9 career receptions.

The Eagles probably aren't done adding low-cost vets at receiver.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Marquise Brown

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Shipyard Grinding GrandBlock

Eligible Philadelphia residents can launch shipbuilding careers through new Navy Yard welding program
Tourism Ireland - Jeanie

Philadelphia’s deep Irish roots make Ireland a meaningful trip for America’s 250th

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

How to get a Philly pothole repaired in less than a week

Broad Street Pothole

Performances

Jimmy Buffett’s band will ‘keep the party going’ in Atlantic City this summer

Coral Reefer Band

Illness

Doctors warn of a deadly complication from measles outbreaks

Measles Vaccine SSPE

Nature

For America's 250th birthday, Philly has 250 new cherry blossom trees

Cherry blossom trees

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

NCAA Basketball

Villanova men slip to 8-seed in NCAA Tournament, women a 10-seed

Villanova-basketball-march-madness-mascot_031526

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved