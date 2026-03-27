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March 27, 2026

Report: Harry Kalas' widow feels Phillies 'betrayed' her husband by sign removal

The widow of iconic Phillies broadcaster Harry Kalas reportedly feels "betrayed" by the team's decision to remove "Harry The K's" from the ballpark.

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By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
0547_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Citizens-Bank-Park.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Harry The K's has been replaced by a corporate sponsor, which hasn't sat well with many fans.

The widow of iconic Phillies radio and TV voice Harry Kalas reportedly feels betrayed by the team's decision to remove the "Harry The K's" sign for a corporate sponsor.

According to a Philadelphia Inquirer report, Eileen Kalas is upset about the Phillies' decision to sell the sign's naming rights to Ghost Energy. The Phillies recently announced that the area in left field that's been named after Harry Kalas since the ballpark's 2004 inception has been sold to the energy drink company, which comes with a new sign above the deck.

Here's a look, from OnPattison's Grace Del Pizzo:


Harry Kalas died in 2009. The Phillies have paid Eileen Kalas $20,000 a year to use her husband's likeness, the Inquirer story reported, including for this season despite the sign removal but informed her they wouldn't be paying her in 2027 although the story said they plan on still honoring Harry by playing a video of him signing "High Hopes" on the Phanavision.

Eileen told the outlet that the Phillies can't play the video of him singing the song if she isn't paid.

Here's what she told The Inquirer:

“Taking down that sign takes away everything he did for the city. I think they betrayed Harry. It’s not about me. It’s about what they’re doing to Harry. I think they betrayed him for everything he did for them.”


Per the story, the Phillies declined to comment.

The Phillies unveiled other changes to the ballpark a day before Thursday's season-opening 5-3 win over the Rangers as part of a years-long, $600 million upgrade, including a two-story team store, renovations to the Hall of Fame Club, and the Ghost Energy sign.

Team managing partner John Middleton acknowledged that some of the changes will cut against nostalgia for Phillies fans but are the price of doing business when operating a baseball team with a total payroll of about $300 million.

His full comment on the Kalas sign situation:

"I get it. There's an emotion to that, but there's a seven-foot statue of the guy in left field. The broadcast booth is named for him, there's a plaque... I mean, you know, it's not like we're not honoring his legacy, and it's not like we're not going to continue to honor his legacy going in the future."


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Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff

mosher@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Eileen Kalas Harry Kalas

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