Report: Phillies add two-time World Series champion pitcher Walker Buehler

Looking for another arm, the Phillies on Sunday reportedly agreed to sign two-time World Series champion Walker Buehler, who's also a two-time All Star.



Multiple reporters, including MLB.com Insider Mark Feinsand, reported the signing, although The Athletic's Matt Gelb also reported earlier in the day that the Phillies had interest in bringing in Buehler, who was released recently by the Red Sox after struggling for much of the season.

Buehler will also be available to pitch in the postseason for the Phillies. An All-Star in 2019 and 2021, Buehler had a 5.45 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) with the Red Sox this year, to go along with a 7-7 record and 1.56 WHIP. Last year, his final year for the Dodgers, he was 1-6 in 16 starts, with a 5.38 ERA and 1.55 WHIP.

But he also has plenty of playoff experience, and has performed well in the postseason. He has started 19 postseason games and last year started Game 6 of the World Series, allowing no runs on two hits in five innings to pick up the victory in Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Yankees. Two nights later, he entered in the ninth and picked up the save in a 7-6 Game 5 win to clinch the title for L.A.

Buehler's career playoff ERA is 3.04 in 94.2 total innings, with 114 strikeouts.

The Phillies on Wednesday begin a streak of 15 games in 15 days, so the need for a spot-starter could come up. The addition of Buehler also means that Phils top prospect, right-hander Andrew Painter, probably won't be promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley unless injuries hit the rotation.

In another move Monday, the Phillies announced that they claimed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza off waivers from the Pirates and transferred Zack Wheeler to the 60-day injured list.

Wheeler is out for the rest of the season after having a blood clot removed from near his right shoulder and also undergoing thoracic outlet surgery.

