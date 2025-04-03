Report: Sixers expected to rule out Tyrese Maxey for remainder of season

Sixers star guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a finger injury which has been bothering him since February, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Thursday morning:

Maxey, 24, entered this campaign in the first season of a five-year contract he signed last summer worth over $200 million. He had an extremely frustrating beginning to the season, clearly overburdened and struggling to find his footing. He then missed some time with a hamstring injury, and the team's losses piled up.

Eventually, Maxey got back to being the player many in Philadelphia have grown to adore, blending his blazing speed as a ball-handler with excellent pull-up shooting skill. Maxey made a massive leap on the defensive end, where he went from a weak link to a legitimate playmaker who helped the Sixers on that side of the ball.

But the team's season continued to devolve into disarray, and ultimately Maxey's season suffered the same fate due to finger and back injuries which will sideline him for the final several weeks of the season as the Sixers' tank rolls on.

Ultimately, Maxey's fifth NBA season will be remembered for the injury issues which limited him to just 52 games -- a career-low for Maxey -- but also for his career-highs in minutes per game (37.7) and points per game (26.3), and how those figures never translated to team success for the Sixers.

Maxey had far too much on his plate to the consistent lack of availability of co-stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, but certainly has the least culpability in this nightmarish season of the Sixers' trio of players who had last year's All-Star team and failed to do so this time around.

