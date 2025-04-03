More Sports:

April 03, 2025

Report: Sixers expected to rule out Tyrese Maxey for remainder of season

Tyrese Maxey played a career-low 52 games this season.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Maxey 4.3.25 Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey's 2024-25 season is officially over.

Sixers star guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to be ruled out for the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a finger injury which has been bothering him since February, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Thursday morning:

Maxey, 24, entered this campaign in the first season of a five-year contract he signed last summer worth over $200 million. He had an extremely frustrating beginning to the season, clearly overburdened and struggling to find his footing. He then missed some time with a hamstring injury, and the team's losses piled up.

Eventually, Maxey got back to being the player many in Philadelphia have grown to adore, blending his blazing speed as a ball-handler with excellent pull-up shooting skill. Maxey made a massive leap on the defensive end, where he went from a weak link to a legitimate playmaker who helped the Sixers on that side of the ball.

But the team's season continued to devolve into disarray, and ultimately Maxey's season suffered the same fate due to finger and back injuries which will sideline him for the final several weeks of the season as the Sixers' tank rolls on.

Ultimately, Maxey's fifth NBA season will be remembered for the injury issues which limited him to just 52 games -- a career-low for Maxey -- but also for his career-highs in minutes per game (37.7) and points per game (26.3), and how those figures never translated to team success for the Sixers.

Maxey had far too much on his plate to the consistent lack of availability of co-stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, but certainly has the least culpability in this nightmarish season of the Sixers' trio of players who had last year's All-Star team and failed to do so this time around.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Environment

South Jersey's drought primes Pine Barrens for wildfires this spring

Pine Barrens Wildfires

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Food & Drink

One bar, three chefs in Philly named James Beard Award finalists

mawn james beard

Senior Health

Shingles vaccine may lower dementia risk by 20% in older adults, study shows

Shingles Vaccine Dementia

Entertainment

Philly is getting a second portal as Universal promotes new park

universal tour philadelphia

Eagles

The Eagles' awful 2020 season helped them win a Super Bowl

040325NateSudfeld

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved