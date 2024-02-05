Report: Tyrese Maxey to participate in NBA Three-Point Contest

According to a report from Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is set to participate in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis later this month.

According to a prior report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, other players expected to participate include Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers, Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley of the Milwaukee Bucks, Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks and Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz.

The last Sixer to participate in the three-point shootout was Kyle Korver, who did so in 2003-04 and 2004-05.

