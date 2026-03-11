Reports: Eagles iOL Brett Toth signing with the 49ers, QB Sam Howell with the Cowboys

Overnight, a pair of soon-to-be-former Philadelphia Eagles players agreed to terms with new teams. Per NBC's Dave Zangaro, interior offensive lineman Brett Toth is signing with the the San Francisco 49ers. Per multiple media reports, quarterback Sam Howell is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

iOL Brett Toth

Toth has been a fringe roster guy his entire career, but in 2025 he made the team out of training camp, and stayed on the 53-man roster the entire season. Along the way, he was a key backup.

• He started four games.

• He played at least 30 snaps in six games.

• He played at least 10 snaps in 10 games.

In total, Toth played 199 snaps at LG, and 164 snaps at C.

In a win over the New York Giants in Week 8, Toth got his first career start at center, and he had a great game. In my opinion, he was actually an upgrade over the hobbled Jurgens in the opportunities he got to play.

Toth has been with the Eagles in some capacity every year since 2019. Part of that was because his greatest admirer was former Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. With Stoutland gone, it's no surprise that Toth has found another opportunity elsewhere.

By my count, Toth's signing with the Niners will be his 30th (!) career roster transaction. His role will likely be as a backup interior lineman like it was in Philly.

QB Sam Howell

With Tanner McKee recovering from a finger injury to begin the 2025 season, the Eagles made an insurance trade for Howell, then the Vikings' QB2. The trade:

Eagles got Vikings got QB Sam Howell 5th round pick in 2026 6th round pick in 2026 7th round pick in 2027



When the Eagles made that trade, they hoped that Howell would never have to take snaps for them, and, well, he didn't. Like, not even in any preseason games. The Cowboys have two other quarterbacks in starter Dak Prescott and backup Joe Milton. Howell will likely battle it out with Milton for the QB2 spot.

It is unlikely that either Toth or Howell secured enough money to count toward the compensatory pick formula.

