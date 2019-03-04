Ring the pregame bell, fly in a fighter fight and other things you can win at Sixers Youth Foundation auction

Ever wanted to meet your favorite Philadelphia sports legends? What about ringing the bell before the start of a Sixers game? Of did you ever think it would be cool to spend a day at Eagles training camp with Howie Roseman? Well, now you can ... but it will likely cost you.

Starting at noon, fans can begin bidding on these items as part of the fourth annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala's silent auction. The auction, which is presented by Upper Deck, allows fans who are unable to attend this weekend's gala a chance to bid on the items up for auction.

Last year, the auction raised over $1 million and is likely going to break that number this year thanks to items and experiences like the ones mentioned above. Of course, there's also a fighter jet experience (!) in which you actually get to fly in a fighter jet — alongside an actual pilot, of course. And the starting bid for that is just $750, which seems like a steal considering, you know, you'll be doing barrel rolls in a $100 million piece of military equipment (the value listed on this item is $7,500).



If you're afraid of flying, there are plenty of other awesome items to bid on, from meet and greets with Dr. J. and Allen Iverson to celebrity experiences to some once-in-a-lifetime sport packages and memorabilia. Here's a sample:

• Sixers courtside tickets • Ring the pregame bell and sit courtside at a Sixers game • Elton Brand Meer & Greet

• Allen Iverson Meet & Greet • Dr. J Meet & Greet • Play basketball at the Sixers Training Complex

• Hang with Howie Roseman at Eagles Training Camp • Philadelphia Eagles Home Opener VIP Experience • World B. Free Shooting Lesson • Attend 76ers Private Practice

• Meet the TNT Broadcast Crew at 76ers-Bucks Game • Chef Robert Irvine VIP Experience

There is also a ton of autographed sports memorabilia from some of the top athletes (current and retired) in pretty much every sport imaginable. There are also concert and event tickets to bid on, as well as even more Sixers' game experience, like hanging out with the Dunk Squad or getting to high five the Sixers players as they run out onto the court.

Or, if you're smart, you could just hold out for the fighter jet...

For a full list of auction items, and to place your bids, click here.

