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June 01, 2026

Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party comes to City Winery on June 19

The late-night celebration will feature music from LGBTQ+ icons, dancing and a fundraiser for the William Way LGBT Community Center.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Pride Month
Riot Nerd PRide Dance PArty Provided Courtesy/Riot Meg

Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party will take over City Winery Philadelphia on June 19, featuring music from LGBTQ+ artists and a fundraiser for the William Way LGBT Community Center.

Looking for a late-night Pride celebration? Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party will bring music, dancing and a fundraiser for a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit to City Winery Philadelphia on June 19.

DJ Kira Bandan will spin tracks from past and present LGBTQ+ icons during the 10 p.m. event. The dance party is one of many Pride Month events taking place across Philadelphia in June.

A minimum of 20% of proceeds will benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center, which serves LGBTQIA+ communities in the Philadelphia region through arts and culture programming, education and community connections.

Tickets cost $18 and are available on the venue's website.

Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m.
The Loft at City Winery Philadelphia
990 Filbert St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Tickets: $18

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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