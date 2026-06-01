Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party comes to City Winery on June 19

Looking for a late-night Pride celebration? Riot Nerd's Pride Dance Party will bring music, dancing and a fundraiser for a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit to City Winery Philadelphia on June 19.

DJ Kira Bandan will spin tracks from past and present LGBTQ+ icons during the 10 p.m. event. The dance party is one of many Pride Month events taking place across Philadelphia in June.

A minimum of 20% of proceeds will benefit the William Way LGBT Community Center, which serves LGBTQIA+ communities in the Philadelphia region through arts and culture programming, education and community connections.

Tickets cost $18 and are available on the venue's website.

Friday, June 19 at 10 p.m.

The Loft at City Winery Philadelphia

990 Filbert St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Tickets: $18

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.