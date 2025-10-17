More News:

October 17, 2025

Rite Aid is transferring prescription info to nearby pharmacies. Here's how to find where your records were sent.

CVS purchased files from hundreds of shuttered locations around the country, including 20 stores in Philadelphia.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
CVS Pharmacy announced its acquisition of prescription files from 626 former Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs pharmacies over 15 states — including 170 in Pennsylvania.

CVS said Wednesday that most records would be transferred to pharmacies within 3 miles of the shuttered stores. 

Amy Thibault, CVS executive director of corporate communications, said prescription info from 170 closed Rite Aids in Pennsylvania, 42 in New Jersey and 15 in Delaware were moved to nearby CVS locations.

Former Rite Aid customers can find where their info was sent by using the company's pharmacy closure and transfer listFor example, the database shows records at the former Rite Aid on 9200 Frankford Ave. were transferred to the CVS at 8525 Frankford Ave. While most local Rite Aids sent prescriptions to a nearby CVS, four shuttered Philly stores transferred records to pharmacies with different ownership.

In addition to its acquisition of prescription filings, CVS announced its takeover of 63 former Rite Aid stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. As a result, the company says it will serve over 9 million new customers.

"We're helping maintain and expand access to convenient and trusted pharmacy care across the U.S. and growing our retail footprint and presence in local communities," Len Shankman, executive vice president and president of pharmacy and consumer wellness for CVS Health, said in a statement.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid faced lingering financial troubles in its retail sector and increased competition, forcing it to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy two times in two years. In May, Rite Aid announced that it would close all of its remaining stores and sell its headquarters in South Philly's Navy Yard. 

Shortly after, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey approved CVS Pharmacy's request to purchase some of Rite Aid's assets — which were also sold to Walgreens, Albertsons, Kroger and more.

