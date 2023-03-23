Road closures and SEPTA bus detours planned for Love Run Half Marathon

Before runners get in position to take off on the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K this Sunday, the city will shut down several streets throughout Center City in preparation.

Officials announced road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus route detours ahead of the event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Art Museum at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.



Starting Friday at 7 p.m., no vehicles will be allowed to drive on MLK Drive until 7 a.m. Monday morning.

On Sunday from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval, Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive will be closed.

The streets that are a part of the marathon route will be closed from 6:45 a.m. Sunday. All roads will reopen once they are serviced; traffic is expected to resume on all those streets by 11 a.m. The entire route map can be found here.

Here is a detailed look at the road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA route details.

Road Closures

Starting at 6:45 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, the following streets will be closed for the Love Run Marathon:



• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

• 16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• J ohn F. Kennedy Boulevard from 16th to 20th streets

• 20th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street



• Market Street from 20th to 15th streets

• Penn Square to Juniper Street

• Juniper Street to Market Street • Market Street from Juniper to 6th streets



• 6th Street from Market to Arch streets

• Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

• Brewery Hill Drive to W. Girard Avenue

• W. Girard Avenue to Lansdowne Drive



• Lansdowne Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

• Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

• Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive



• Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Parking Restrictions

Starting at 4 a.m. Sunday until 1 p.m., drivers will see a "Temporary No Parking Sign" blocking people from parking their cars in several places along the marathon route. Cars that violate the restriction will be towed, the city says.

Public Transit

Due to the marathon, multiple SEPTA bus routes will have detours from their standard Center City and Old City routes. From 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, the 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47M, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125 buses will experience route changes. Specific route information can be found on the transit authority's System Status Page.

The Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will operate on a regular weekend schedule.

The Love Run is a rain-or-shine event. Forecasts for Sunday predict a high of about 60 degrees, with "breezy" winds and sunny skies.