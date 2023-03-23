Road closures and SEPTA bus detours planned for Love Run Half Marathon

March 23, 2023
Before runners get in position to take off on the Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K this Sunday, the city will shut down several streets throughout Center City in preparation.
Officials announced road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA bus route detours ahead of the event, which begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Art Museum at Eakins Oval on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Starting Friday at 7 p.m., no vehicles will be allowed to drive on MLK Drive until 7 a.m. Monday morning.
On Sunday from 3 a.m. until 1 p.m., the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval, Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Brewery Hill Drive will be closed.
The streets that are a part of the marathon route will be closed from 6:45 a.m. Sunday. All roads will reopen once they are serviced; traffic is expected to resume on all those streets by 11 a.m. The entire route map can be found here.
Here is a detailed look at the road closures, parking restrictions and SEPTA route details.
Starting at 6:45 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, the following streets will be closed for the Love Run Marathon:
Starting at 4 a.m. Sunday until 1 p.m., drivers will see a "Temporary No Parking Sign" blocking people from parking their cars in several places along the marathon route. Cars that violate the restriction will be towed, the city says.
Due to the marathon, multiple SEPTA bus routes will have detours from their standard Center City and Old City routes. From 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, the 2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47M, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125 buses will experience route changes. Specific route information can be found on the transit authority's System Status Page.
The Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines will operate on a regular weekend schedule.
The Love Run is a rain-or-shine event. Forecasts for Sunday predict a high of about 60 degrees, with "breezy" winds and sunny skies.