Teenage boy killed in Center City road rage shooting

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Center City following an apparent road rage incident Wednesday night. Police are searching for two people connected to the incident.

The shooting happened near 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. after the teen, who was driving a rented Mercedes car, got into a dispute with the driver of a Nissan SUV, 6ABC reports.

A man then got out of the SUV and fired into the passenger side of the Mercedes, striking the teen in his neck, shoulder, arm and leg. Authorities recovered four spent shell casings, CBS3 reports.

The teen was slumped over the steering wheel when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter got back into the SUV and continued driving down 15th Street until his SUV struck a Honda near the intersection of South Street and crashed into two more parked cars, police said. The SUV also struck a light pole with enough force to knock it over.

A man and a woman were seen exiting the SUV and fleeing the scene of the wreck, police said.

Police are processing both crime scenes and reviewing surveillance footage that may have captured part of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.