More News:

June 16, 2022

Teenage boy killed in Center City road rage shooting

The shooter fled the scene after crashing his SUV near 15th and South streets, police said

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Center City Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a road rage incident at 15th and Pine streets in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 15, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in Center City following an apparent road rage incident Wednesday night. Police are searching for two people connected to the incident. 

The shooting happened near 15th and Pine streets around 11 p.m. after the teen, who was driving a rented Mercedes car, got into a dispute with the driver of a Nissan SUV, 6ABC reports.

A man then got out of the SUV and fired into the passenger side of the Mercedes, striking the teen in his neck, shoulder, arm and leg. Authorities recovered four spent shell casings, CBS3 reports.

The teen was slumped over the steering wheel when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter got back into the SUV and continued driving down 15th Street until his SUV struck a Honda near the intersection of South Street and crashed into two more parked cars, police said. The SUV also struck a light pole with enough force to knock it over.

A man and a woman were seen exiting the SUV and fleeing the scene of the wreck, police said. 

Police are processing both crime scenes and reviewing surveillance footage that may have captured part of the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Philadelphia Crime Road Rage Police Homicides

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Education

Community College of Philadelphia to forgive $1.4 million in student debts
Community College of Philadelphia

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Healthy Eating

Your genes may influence whether you eat your vegetables
Genes food preferences

Eagles

Mailbag: Where do the Eagles' top three passing game skill position players rank in the NFL?
061522DevontaSmith

Music

Snacktime, Philly's popular brass band, releases single ahead of debut album
Snacktime Single Release

Family-Friendly

Block party at the Barnes Foundation to feature art exhibits, live performances and a beer garden
Barnes on the Block

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved