Benjamin Franklin Parkway redesign project needs public input

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway was one of the earliest examples of urban renewal in the U.S. when construction began in 1917. Now, it's in need of renewal again.



The city is in the planning stages of a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly redesign of the parkway, a process expected to last between a year and 18 months. It's seeking public input this summer.

Construction on some elements of the redesign will be complete by 2026, Billy Penn reports.

“This project represents the next stage in a decade-long journey to right the balance between ‘park’ and ‘parkway,’” Matt Rader, the president of the Parkway Council, said in a release. “It will provide all Philadelphians the opportunity to take a fresh look at this iconic mile of our city."

A survey will be available online through August 15, but employees from Design Workshop – the firm the city hired to map out the project – will collect feedback in person, as well.

They will be at the Oval XP festival in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and at the Wawa Welcome America Concert on the Fourth of July.

Those looking to learn more about the details of the project can attend a lecture on Tuesday, June 21 at 5 p.m. in the Comcast Auditorium at 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Design Workshop employees will speak about the project and their inspirations from cities around the world alongside Philippe Chiambaretta, an architect who recently helped redesign the Champs-Elysees, a scenic thoroughfare in Paris.

Jacques Grbber, the French landscape architect who originally planned the parkway, based his design in part off that iconic boulevard.

Those interested in attending either in person or via livestream must register on the Eventbrite page.

The city is also creating an ambassador program where volunteers can collect public feedback about the project through phone calls and door-to-door canvassing.

While the parkway is iconic, there's been a reassessment of its car-centric legacy in recent years. This is why the city launched its "More Park, Less Way" initiative in 2013.

It led to additional green spaces, like the new park around the Maja sculpture and Winter Street Greenway currently under construction, which will feature a new playground and dog run.

There are also new traffic and pedestrian infrastructure like rumble strips, improved traffic indicators and expanded sidewalks.

But none of these changes have lessened the confusion faced by many pedestrians crossing from Eakins Oval to the "Rocky" steps. The white lines that warn drivers about the rumble strips are often mistaken for a crosswalk.

To cross the four lanes of traffic legally, pedestrians need to cross two separate but adjacent crosswalks.