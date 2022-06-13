Suspect charged in killing of South Philly man Francis Decero

More than a month after the body of 25-year-old Francis Decero was found in South Philadelphia, a man has been charged with homicide and related offenses in connection with Decero's mysterious death.

Joseph Rodriguez, 22, was charged Monday with murder, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and other crimes stemming from an investigation into Decero's death, police said.

Decero was last seen alive on April 26 before he left his home around midnight. His family later found his car along the 2800 block of South 13th Street, but Decero was nowhere to be found.

In the week that followed, family members and friends posted flyers and shared information online to try to locate Decero, but he didn't return home.

On the afternoon of May 4, 17th District police officers were flagged down by a group of juveniles near 31st and Tasker streets. The juveniles reported that they saw a person's body next to bushes on nearby Douglas Street, near the 1700 block of Vare Avenue.

Oficers found an unresponsive man who had suffered trauma to his body. The man was pronounced dead and later identified as Decero.

Source/PPD Joseph Rodriguez

A preliminary autopsy on May 5 determined that Decero suffered three gunshot wounds. Two of the shots were graze wounds to the left side of the face and on his elbow, but a gunshot to the back proved to be fatal, investigators said. Authorities also told FOX29 that Decero had been beaten, stabbed and partially burned.

Around the time of Decero's disappearance, police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Decero in the area of 13th and Bigler streets around the time he went missing. Decero had double-parked his car, walked down the street and got into another vehicle that left the area.

Authorities have not released a suspected motive for Rodriguez's alleged involvement in Decero's death. No other suspects have been named at this time.

In the days after Decero's disappearance, speculation emerged that he may have been targeted after winning a large sum of money in the Pennsylvania Lottery. A public list of Pennsylvania Lottery winners in April 2022 shows a "Francis D" winning $1 million in the $1,000,000 Extreme Green scratch-off game, but the lottery said this individual is not Francis Decero.

"There are no winning claims in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s system for a person named Francis, or 'Frank,' Decero," a lottery spokesperson said. "Some reporters have cited a $1 million Scratch-Off prize — won on the game, $1,000,000 Extreme Green — as having been claimed by a person with this name. However, our records indicate those reports are incorrect and the claimant for this prize is not named Decero."



Rodriguez was arraigned Monday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 28.