More News:

June 13, 2022

Suspect charged in killing of South Philly man Francis Decero

The 25-year-old victim was reported missing in late April and his body was found the following week

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Francis Decero Suspect Charged Source/Philadelphia Police

Francis Decero, pictured above, was found dead in South Philadelphia on May 4. He had been reported missing on April 26. Authorities have charged 22-year-old Joseph Rodriguez in connection with Decero's death.

More than a month after the body of 25-year-old Francis Decero was found in South Philadelphia, a man has been charged with homicide and related offenses in connection with Decero's mysterious death.

Joseph Rodriguez, 22, was charged Monday with murder, conspiracy, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and other crimes stemming from an investigation into Decero's death, police said. 

Decero was last seen alive on April 26 before he left his home around midnight. His family later found his car along the 2800 block of South 13th Street, but Decero was nowhere to be found.

In the week that followed, family members and friends posted flyers and shared information online to try to locate Decero, but he didn't return home.

On the afternoon of May 4, 17th District police officers were flagged down by a group of juveniles near 31st and Tasker streets. The juveniles reported that they saw a person's body next to bushes on nearby Douglas Street, near the 1700 block of Vare Avenue.

Oficers found an unresponsive man who had suffered trauma to his body. The man was pronounced dead and later identified as Decero.

Joseph Rodriguez MugSource/PPD

Joseph Rodriguez

A preliminary autopsy on May 5 determined that Decero suffered three gunshot wounds. Two of the shots were graze wounds to the left side of the face and on his elbow, but a gunshot to the back proved to be fatal, investigators said. Authorities also told FOX29 that Decero had been beaten, stabbed and partially burned.

Around the time of Decero's disappearance, police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Decero in the area of 13th and Bigler streets around the time he went missing. Decero had double-parked his car, walked down the street and got into another vehicle that left the area.

Authorities have not released a suspected motive for Rodriguez's alleged involvement in Decero's death. No other suspects have been named at this time.

In the days after Decero's disappearance, speculation emerged that he may have been targeted after winning a large sum of money in the Pennsylvania Lottery. A public list of Pennsylvania Lottery winners in April 2022 shows a "Francis D" winning $1 million in the $1,000,000 Extreme Green scratch-off game, but the lottery said this individual is not Francis Decero. 

"There are no winning claims in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s system for a person named Francis, or 'Frank,' Decero," a lottery spokesperson said. "Some reporters have cited a $1 million Scratch-Off prize — won on the game, $1,000,000 Extreme Green — as having been claimed by a person with this name. However, our records indicate those reports are incorrect and the claimant for this prize is not named Decero."

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday morning and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 28.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides South Philadelphia Crime

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philadelphia employers will soon be required to offer commuter benefits to workers
SEPTA Commuter Benefits

Sponsored

Financial trends and perspectives in the new ‘normal’
Limited - PFCU - financial trends

Mental Health

Therapy on the go: Mildly depressed or simply stressed, people are tapping apps for mental health care
Cell phone

Phillies

Phillies' ability to bounce back after loss will be key
Phillies-JT-Reamuto_Diamondbacks_061322_USAT

Movies

BlackStar reveals lineup of 11th film festival, featuring short film fellowship recipients
BlackStar Festival Blackalachia

Entertainment

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' podcast to tape at The Met in September
Always Sunny Podcast Met

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved